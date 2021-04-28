Csenge Advisory Group Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

New Purchases: SCHD, IJS, MDY, VLUE, FXN, QABA, IVOL, ESGU, IUSB, MILN, EFG, EWY, IYY, M44, GBF, AGZ, XSW, IPO, IEZ, SCHX, CAI, IUSV, ESGE, EFAV, CHI, GS, JKK, FANG, SYF, TBK, KHC, AMCR, GNTX, BLDR, JKH, IJJ, ALLY, IUSG, ALGN, ONEQ, USFR, XHB, BAX, XLE, WSM, WMB, COP, SWBI, PZA, EWA, STZ, EPI, NXST, CI, STM, SYY, CDNS, IYM, XME, CINF, CE, IJT, IYJ, IYT, VER, IAI, FRT, KBE, SPYV, VIVO, SCZ, OMC, LIT, CHIQ, URI, UFPI, TX, BTO, ICLR, TFII, NXPI, NLY, SHW, AON, BXS, EME, EMR, HIG, JCOM, KB, MVIS, FMHI, BX, HCA, DOOR, FBHS, CQQQ, SOS, 2TX,

SCHD, IJS, MDY, VLUE, FXN, QABA, IVOL, ESGU, IUSB, MILN, EFG, EWY, IYY, M44, GBF, AGZ, XSW, IPO, IEZ, SCHX, CAI, IUSV, ESGE, EFAV, CHI, GS, JKK, FANG, SYF, TBK, KHC, AMCR, GNTX, BLDR, JKH, IJJ, ALLY, IUSG, ALGN, ONEQ, USFR, XHB, BAX, XLE, WSM, WMB, COP, SWBI, PZA, EWA, STZ, EPI, NXST, CI, STM, SYY, CDNS, IYM, XME, CINF, CE, IJT, IYJ, IYT, VER, IAI, FRT, KBE, SPYV, VIVO, SCZ, OMC, LIT, CHIQ, URI, UFPI, TX, BTO, ICLR, TFII, NXPI, NLY, SHW, AON, BXS, EME, EMR, HIG, JCOM, KB, MVIS, FMHI, BX, HCA, DOOR, FBHS, CQQQ, SOS, 2TX, Added Positions: RDVY, RSP, FIXD, TIP, HYG, FPE, IVV, EEM, FTSL, QCLN, IVE, IGSB, ARKK, DGRO, IWM, GOVT, SHY, FTSM, IJH, VTEB, SPEM, HD, JNJ, FB, MUB, PKW, TAN, ARKG, VCSH, EFV, XOM, PG, ITE, VEA, AAPL, BLK, FDX, ABBV, BND, HEFA, IJK, LMBS, MTUM, SPAB, AMZN, DE, PDBC, SLV, XLF, DHR, MET, MSFT, TJX, AAXJ, IEF, IEFA, JNK, SCHG, TLT, USMV, DRI, IDXX, ORCL, PPG, TROW, TXN, UPS, TSLA, INMD, EFA, EWL, FDL, HYLB, IEMG, IXN, IYK, JPST, VBR, VNQ, VPL, VTV, VWO, XLI, AMP, TFC, BHP, BAC, CSWC, CTAS, CSCO, EMN, LHX, INFY, LAD, LOW, NEM, NKE, NVAX, PEP, DIS, WFC, DAL, MASI, PSX, NMIH, GOOG, SQ, JEMD, NVT, ROAD, BNDX, EDEN, EMQQ, ESPO, FMB, MBB, SJNK, USHY, VDE, VEU, XLV, CB, ACN, AFL, AEP, ARCC, BRK.B, BIO, BA, CVX, COST, CCI, NEE, F, GIS, HOLX, HON, KR, MAA, OSK, PGR, RIO, STE, UDR, TMUS, AQN, V, EVGN, POAI, KMI, FSKR, HYS, IEUR, IGOV, RWX, VOX,

RDVY, RSP, FIXD, TIP, HYG, FPE, IVV, EEM, FTSL, QCLN, IVE, IGSB, ARKK, DGRO, IWM, GOVT, SHY, FTSM, IJH, VTEB, SPEM, HD, JNJ, FB, MUB, PKW, TAN, ARKG, VCSH, EFV, XOM, PG, ITE, VEA, AAPL, BLK, FDX, ABBV, BND, HEFA, IJK, LMBS, MTUM, SPAB, AMZN, DE, PDBC, SLV, XLF, DHR, MET, MSFT, TJX, AAXJ, IEF, IEFA, JNK, SCHG, TLT, USMV, DRI, IDXX, ORCL, PPG, TROW, TXN, UPS, TSLA, INMD, EFA, EWL, FDL, HYLB, IEMG, IXN, IYK, JPST, VBR, VNQ, VPL, VTV, VWO, XLI, AMP, TFC, BHP, BAC, CSWC, CTAS, CSCO, EMN, LHX, INFY, LAD, LOW, NEM, NKE, NVAX, PEP, DIS, WFC, DAL, MASI, PSX, NMIH, GOOG, SQ, JEMD, NVT, ROAD, BNDX, EDEN, EMQQ, ESPO, FMB, MBB, SJNK, USHY, VDE, VEU, XLV, CB, ACN, AFL, AEP, ARCC, BRK.B, BIO, BA, CVX, COST, CCI, NEE, F, GIS, HOLX, HON, KR, MAA, OSK, PGR, RIO, STE, UDR, TMUS, AQN, V, EVGN, POAI, KMI, FSKR, HYS, IEUR, IGOV, RWX, VOX, Reduced Positions: SPLV, FTCS, IYH, XLC, ACWV, XLU, SPY, LQD, SO, AGG, IHI, DIA, GLD, SOXX, XLY, IYW, XLK, CWB, ZTS, KWEB, FVD, IJR, T, LLY, MDT, MA, HYLS, KO, PFE, QCOM, UNH, ARKW, IVW, VOO, DUK, FIZZ, CRM, TSM, DFEB, FLOT, IWF, TBT, VAW, VIG, MO, AMGN, CMCSA, ETN, MS, OKE, RF, RY, UNP, PM, IWS, MINT, QUAL, VGT, VTI, PLD, ADBE, AMT, AMAT, AZO, BIDU, BIIB, CVS, CAT, C, CL, EXP, GOOGL, INTC, JCI, LMT, MDC, MCD, MRK, PNC, LIN, SONY, TMO, VZ, ANTM, FFC, EVR, AVGO, DG, SNAP, ORCC, EEMV, IGV, IPKW, ITOT, IWD, IWO, IWY, JKE, KRE, MOAT, PGX, SCHV, VBK, VSS, VXF, VXUS, ABT, ATVI, AMRN, AZN, BMY, CRH, LUMN, CRL, SCHW, CME, CMC, NNN, CMI, DECK, D, EW, FITB, GRMN, GE, HSY, IBM, TT, IPG, MDLZ, LOGI, MMC, MSI, NVDA, ES, NVS, VHC, PAYX, PII, BPOP, PHM, STX, SWKS, SWK, SBUX, SLF, TGT, TKR, TM, TSN, UBS, WM, WEC, CROX, MSCI, PDM, PNR, CONE, SAIC, FSK, SHOP, NNDM, PYPL, KALA, EQH, BSV, GWX, GXC, IXUS, IYF, MGK, SPMD, SPSM, VNQI, VYM,

SPLV, FTCS, IYH, XLC, ACWV, XLU, SPY, LQD, SO, AGG, IHI, DIA, GLD, SOXX, XLY, IYW, XLK, CWB, ZTS, KWEB, FVD, IJR, T, LLY, MDT, MA, HYLS, KO, PFE, QCOM, UNH, ARKW, IVW, VOO, DUK, FIZZ, CRM, TSM, DFEB, FLOT, IWF, TBT, VAW, VIG, MO, AMGN, CMCSA, ETN, MS, OKE, RF, RY, UNP, PM, IWS, MINT, QUAL, VGT, VTI, PLD, ADBE, AMT, AMAT, AZO, BIDU, BIIB, CVS, CAT, C, CL, EXP, GOOGL, INTC, JCI, LMT, MDC, MCD, MRK, PNC, LIN, SONY, TMO, VZ, ANTM, FFC, EVR, AVGO, DG, SNAP, ORCC, EEMV, IGV, IPKW, ITOT, IWD, IWO, IWY, JKE, KRE, MOAT, PGX, SCHV, VBK, VSS, VXF, VXUS, ABT, ATVI, AMRN, AZN, BMY, CRH, LUMN, CRL, SCHW, CME, CMC, NNN, CMI, DECK, D, EW, FITB, GRMN, GE, HSY, IBM, TT, IPG, MDLZ, LOGI, MMC, MSI, NVDA, ES, NVS, VHC, PAYX, PII, BPOP, PHM, STX, SWKS, SWK, SBUX, SLF, TGT, TKR, TM, TSN, UBS, WM, WEC, CROX, MSCI, PDM, PNR, CONE, SAIC, FSK, SHOP, NNDM, PYPL, KALA, EQH, BSV, GWX, GXC, IXUS, IYF, MGK, SPMD, SPSM, VNQI, VYM, Sold Out: QLTA, ZROZ, FIVN, MDYG, XEL, TLH, USIG, ENB, NHI, MKC, IYC, XRT, WLTW, SSO, VIS, FOXA, BCPC, EMB, XLP, 50AA, CLX, NSC, CYB, AIZ, XLB, VCIT, CW, DLR, FMC, SPIB, GPN, KEY, MEI, NICE, WPC, ATH, BABA, POOL, SRC, GM, BUD, WU, UL, REGN, ELP, EBR, EBAY, SENS,

Investment company Csenge Advisory Group Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Csenge Advisory Group. As of 2021Q1, Csenge Advisory Group owns 466 stocks with a total value of $925 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Csenge Advisory Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/csenge+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 218,976 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 166,507 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 365,404 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 591,255 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 366,882 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 100,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 51,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $502.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 343,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $44.41 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $58.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 924.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 185,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 256,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.97%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 58,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.90%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 119,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 895,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 124.67%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $129.14 and $161.92, with an estimated average price of $143.99.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.