Csenge Advisory Group Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Csenge Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Csenge Advisory Group. As of 2021Q1, Csenge Advisory Group owns 466 stocks with a total value of $925 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Csenge Advisory Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/csenge+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Csenge Advisory Group
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 218,976 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 166,507 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 365,404 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 591,255 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 366,882 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 100,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 51,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $502.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 343,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $44.41 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $58.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 924.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 185,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 256,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.97%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 58,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.90%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 119,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 895,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 124.67%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Sold Out: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $129.14 and $161.92, with an estimated average price of $143.99.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Csenge Advisory Group. Also check out:

1. Csenge Advisory Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Csenge Advisory Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Csenge Advisory Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Csenge Advisory Group keeps buying

