AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Applied Materials Inc, United Rentals Inc, Sells Rockwell Automation Inc, NVIDIA Corp, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: ARE, AWK, KMX, MTD, BKR, MBT, OTEX, KSU, APG, ABC, TCOM, FIVN, INFY, VOYA,

ARE, AWK, KMX, MTD, BKR, MBT, OTEX, KSU, APG, ABC, TCOM, FIVN, INFY, VOYA, Added Positions: PG, MSFT, AMAT, LRCX, URI, GOOG, CFG, EL, SLB, HPQ, MCD, TJX, CI, TSLA, SHOP, SBAC, SBUX, BABA, WMB, TD, HLT, PSX, TSM, NTR, MPC, DAL, VLO, MFC, MRK, AXP, OKE, NKE, BMO, LULU, NIO, VIPS, HD, DFS, ENB, ADBE, CNI, BNS, AMT, BBY, EQIX, SLF, CM, BMY, CAT, ACN, IDXX, GIB, AEM, FNV, EBAY, MGA, PBA, ROST, WPM, PPG, ALGN, LOW, DXCM, RCI, RF, ADI, BWA, COP, APTV,

PG, MSFT, AMAT, LRCX, URI, GOOG, CFG, EL, SLB, HPQ, MCD, TJX, CI, TSLA, SHOP, SBAC, SBUX, BABA, WMB, TD, HLT, PSX, TSM, NTR, MPC, DAL, VLO, MFC, MRK, AXP, OKE, NKE, BMO, LULU, NIO, VIPS, HD, DFS, ENB, ADBE, CNI, BNS, AMT, BBY, EQIX, SLF, CM, BMY, CAT, ACN, IDXX, GIB, AEM, FNV, EBAY, MGA, PBA, ROST, WPM, PPG, ALGN, LOW, DXCM, RCI, RF, ADI, BWA, COP, APTV, Reduced Positions: ROK, NVDA, PEP, MELI, PNC, NEE, KO, DIS, DE, LIN, V, TFC, TXN, CB, DD, VZ, NSC, GOOGL, SHW, PLD, TT, PH, USB, PDD, BK, MTB, KEY, CSX, FRC, GNRC, CABO, CNC, FISV, ATVI, STT, SRE, SCHW, SIVB, BLL, A, TME, JCI, SPGI, PGR,

ROK, NVDA, PEP, MELI, PNC, NEE, KO, DIS, DE, LIN, V, TFC, TXN, CB, DD, VZ, NSC, GOOGL, SHW, PLD, TT, PH, USB, PDD, BK, MTB, KEY, CSX, FRC, GNRC, CABO, CNC, FISV, ATVI, STT, SRE, SCHW, SIVB, BLL, A, TME, JCI, SPGI, PGR, Sold Out: KMB, ROP, MKC, SWK, JAZZ, TDOC, RBA, TECK, BLDP, MDLZ, FTV,

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Applied Materials Inc, United Rentals Inc, Lam Research Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, sells Rockwell Automation Inc, NVIDIA Corp, PepsiCo Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB. As of 2021Q1, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owns 188 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amf+pensionsforsakring+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,647,542 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 291,671 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 2,000,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,284,529 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.40% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 521,752 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $178.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 179,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 139,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 140,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1314.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 708,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,075,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 63.40%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,284,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 89.99%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,140,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 151.86%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $640.321800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 155,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 1697.33%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $324.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 178,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 1140.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.829600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 770,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 62.33%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $314.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 223,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.