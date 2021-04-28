AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Applied Materials Inc, United Rentals Inc, Sells Rockwell Automation Inc, NVIDIA Corp, PepsiCo Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Applied Materials Inc, United Rentals Inc, Sells Rockwell Automation Inc, NVIDIA Corp, PepsiCo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stockholm, V7, based Investment company AMF Pensionsforsakring AB (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Applied Materials Inc, United Rentals Inc, Lam Research Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, sells Rockwell Automation Inc, NVIDIA Corp, PepsiCo Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB. As of 2021Q1, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owns 188 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amf+pensionsforsakring+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,647,542 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 291,671 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
  3. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 2,000,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,284,529 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.40%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 521,752 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $178.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 179,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 139,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 140,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1314.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 708,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB initiated holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,075,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 63.40%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,284,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 89.99%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,140,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 151.86%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $640.321800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 155,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 1697.33%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $324.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 178,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 1140.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.829600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 770,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 62.33%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $314.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 223,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB. Also check out:

1. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMF Pensionsforsakring AB keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider