Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. Buys Blackstone Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF, Selective Insurance Group Inc

- New Purchases: BX,
- Added Positions: COST, GLD, SCHZ, SCHM, JMM, CGW,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, AAPL, NKE, MOO, LLY, MSFT, AMZN, ISRG, GOOGL, VTI, SCHB, HD, IAU, SBUX, UNH, JNJ, CAT, CNI, GOOG, SYK, WM, XLU, AMT, V, KMB, VZ, UL, USB, LMT, JPM, SCHA, CVX, CLX, VO, VB,
- Sold Out: SCHF, SIGI,
For the details of STRATEGIC CAPITAL ADVISERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+capital+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGIC CAPITAL ADVISERS, INC.
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 80,352 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
- VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO) - 76,949 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.45%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 29,287 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 288,705 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 21,118 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 42,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 350.12%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 5,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.Sold Out: Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)
Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.6 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of STRATEGIC CAPITAL ADVISERS, INC.. Also check out:
1. STRATEGIC CAPITAL ADVISERS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. STRATEGIC CAPITAL ADVISERS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRATEGIC CAPITAL ADVISERS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRATEGIC CAPITAL ADVISERS, INC. keeps buying