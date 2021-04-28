Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. Buys Blackstone Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF, Selective Insurance Group Inc

New Purchases: BX,

BX, Added Positions: COST, GLD, SCHZ, SCHM, JMM, CGW,

COST, GLD, SCHZ, SCHM, JMM, CGW, Reduced Positions: PYPL, AAPL, NKE, MOO, LLY, MSFT, AMZN, ISRG, GOOGL, VTI, SCHB, HD, IAU, SBUX, UNH, JNJ, CAT, CNI, GOOG, SYK, WM, XLU, AMT, V, KMB, VZ, UL, USB, LMT, JPM, SCHA, CVX, CLX, VO, VB,

PYPL, AAPL, NKE, MOO, LLY, MSFT, AMZN, ISRG, GOOGL, VTI, SCHB, HD, IAU, SBUX, UNH, JNJ, CAT, CNI, GOOG, SYK, WM, XLU, AMT, V, KMB, VZ, UL, USB, LMT, JPM, SCHA, CVX, CLX, VO, VB, Sold Out: SCHF, SIGI,

Investment company Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF, Selective Insurance Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 80,352 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO) - 76,949 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.45% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 29,287 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 288,705 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 21,118 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 42,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 350.12%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 5,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.6 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.57.