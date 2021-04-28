Logo
Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,533 shares, 18.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 297,243 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,619 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 37,918 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,105 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $178.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1468.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $267.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $110.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 98,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.683600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 36,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 8669.23%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $238.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 69.34%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:

1. WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying

