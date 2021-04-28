Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

- New Purchases: QCLN, EXPE, CMG, LB, EPD, SE, DIS, CAT, GILD, UPST, BA, PYPL, XLF, CLF,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TQQQ, XLV, MSFT, STZ, LUV, SPY, NVDA, IYJ, JNJ, QCOM, SBUX, VIG, AXP, VZ, VIS, GM, CRWD, RDVY, VUG, T, MU, DKNG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VYM, FTCS, QQQ, XLK, V, BABA, VIAC, ABBV, MDY, IBB, PPA, AMD,
- Sold Out: CRM,
For the details of WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,533 shares, 18.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 297,243 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,619 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 37,918 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,105 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $178.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1468.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $267.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $110.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 98,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $254.683600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 36,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 8669.23%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $238.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 69.34%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:
1. WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs