Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Boeing Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Visa Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sunrun Inc

- New Purchases: BA, NUE, C, CCL, SCHH, X, UBER, FITB, JETS, GOOGL, XLB, LPTH, SFTW, BLRX, HDSN, EMAN, VTVT, CLBS,
- Added Positions: BDX, V, KRE, ATVI, SCHE, COST, XLF, PLTR, AXP, XLI, NVDA, AMZN, SVVC, LAZY, AMD, SCHV, SCHD, QCOM, NKE, XLNX, SCHF, SCHB, MESO, RYAM, ITA, ALRN, KFFB,
- Reduced Positions: QRVO, AAPL, AXTI, SCHG, XSD, XLE, VYM, SMH, GOOG, BX, INTC, SCHA, KOPN, QQQ, KKR, AVGO, SCHM, GS, HLIT, HD, CHI, XLK, ETN, SBUX, ABT, ABBV, XLV, RFP, MCD, IVW, APTV, EVFM, IGD,
- Sold Out: TWTR, UNH, RUN, ITB, XBI, XLP, OEF, GROW, GE, OGEN,
For the details of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/game+plan+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,204 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
- AXT Inc (AXTI) - 526,400 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 33,056 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,766 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 39,311 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 7,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 622.26%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $259.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 73.61%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $234.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 14,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 35.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 38,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 30,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 48.42%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.
