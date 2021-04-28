Logo
Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Boeing Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Visa Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sunrun Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Visa Inc, Nucor Corp, Citigroup Inc, sells Twitter Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sunrun Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/game+plan+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,204 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
  2. AXT Inc (AXTI) - 526,400 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
  3. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 33,056 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,766 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 39,311 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 7,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 622.26%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $259.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 73.61%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $234.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 14,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 35.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 38,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 30,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 48.42%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider