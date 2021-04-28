Eq Llc Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

New Purchases: EFV, IYE, IUSB, MTUM,

Investment company Eq Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eq Llc. As of 2021Q1, Eq Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,977 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.83% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 119,449 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.69% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 218,601 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 338.55% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 152,017 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 88,946 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.44%

Eq Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 152,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 106,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 13,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eq Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 338.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 218,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.69%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 119,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 35,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 88,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eq Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Eq Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Eq Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41.

Eq Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.