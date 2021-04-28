Logo
Eq Llc Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Eq Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eq Llc. As of 2021Q1, Eq Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EQ LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eq+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EQ LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,977 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.83%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 119,449 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.69%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 218,601 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 338.55%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 152,017 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 88,946 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.44%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Eq Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 152,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 106,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Eq Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 13,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Eq Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 338.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 218,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.69%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 119,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $420.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 35,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Eq Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 88,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Eq Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Eq Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Eq Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Eq Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Eq Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.



