Puplava Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Freeport-Mc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Puplava Financial Services, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Pan American Silver Corp, AT&T Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Southern Copper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Puplava Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Puplava Financial Services, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 120,229 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 158,104 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.67% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 266,328 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 77,563 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 333.75% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 246,727 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 142,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 117,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 45,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $182.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $154.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 333.75%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 77,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1133.92%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 62,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 54.10%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.039000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 296,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 148.30%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 72,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 1031.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.144900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 28,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 48.55%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 43,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.3 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $31.85.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

Puplava Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.