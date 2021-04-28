360 Financial, Inc. Buys ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp, TCF Financial Corp, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: ROBO, STPK, SPYG, APOG, TGT, BAC, POWW,

Investment company 360 Financial, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp, TCF Financial Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Apogee Enterprises Inc, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 360 Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, 360 Financial, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 311,080 shares, 27.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 94,959 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 21,156 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 53,325 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 114,253 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $65.78. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 94,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.516600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 69.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 81.44%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $142.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.