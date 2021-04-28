WJ Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: FLRN, SPYV, SYLD, IUSV, IPO,
- Added Positions: IUSB, SUSA, MBB, ARKW,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, ITE, USMV, GOVT, VGIT, FTCS, AGG, IWF, QUAL, IVV, ITOT, NVDA, PNQI, IGV, IYC, GOOG,
For the details of WJ Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wj+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WJ Wealth Management, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,308 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.6%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 47,622 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,885 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 67,100 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 654 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of WJ Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. WJ Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WJ Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WJ Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WJ Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying