WJ Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company WJ Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Renaissance IPO ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WJ Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WJ Wealth Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $29 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,308 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.6% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 47,622 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,885 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 67,100 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 654 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 11,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.