Front Row Advisors LLC Buys Walmart Inc, Tesla Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Eaton Vance Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Front Row Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Tesla Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Federal Realty Investment Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells BioTelemetry Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Eaton Vance Corp, Clorox Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Row Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Front Row Advisors LLC owns 901 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Front Row Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/front+row+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Front Row Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,737 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,381 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,848 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 22,225 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  5. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 6,563 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (MBG)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.899400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $188.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Orsted A/S (DNNGY)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Orsted A/S. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.287700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $706.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 118.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.758100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.95%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $125.104000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

Sold Out: Bayer AG (BAYRY)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Bayer AG. The sale prices were between $15.05 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $15.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Front Row Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Front Row Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Front Row Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Front Row Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Front Row Advisors LLC keeps buying
insider

insider