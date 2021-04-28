Front Row Advisors LLC Buys Walmart Inc, Tesla Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Eaton Vance Corp

New Purchases: MBG, IVOL, FRT, PACB, FIXD, NFLX, DNNGY, ABNB, PDD, TAN, IFF, PXD, FLIN, FIS, RVLV, SNOW, DAL, CRWD, TDOC, U, COF, VOWA, KSS, QSR, IPOE, PINS, PCTY, USFD, VRT, JWN, FSR, ARKG, ARKW, BNPQY, CHTR, CTTAY, DANOY, FANG, EPD, EOG, NTES, GTES, HFC, ING, EWT, LMND, 9MW, NLS, NTAP,

WMT, ASML, KEYS, MU, BLK, EQIX, SNPS, TSM, AMZN, AVGO, CCI, FTNT, JPM, TNC, TSLA, ABBV, IGSB, MGC, MMM, BRKS, CMCSA, COST, D, ISRG, MEDP, MKSI, SFM, V, ABB, CME, CRSP, QQQ, ROK, VZ, AMGN, ARKK, T, GLW, DHR, DLR, GBTC, INTC, ESGU, MDT, SAP, TJX, VO, VCSH, VB, GOOG, AGO, CHD, DIS, GD, IDXX, IEMG, IVV, SUSB, NEE, PFE, RHHBY, SCHE, SCHZ, SON, VCIT, WFC, ABT, ACHC, ACN, ADDYY, AIQUY, ALLE, ALSN, BUD, AHKSY, AZN, TEAM, BMRRY, BIO, BJ, BWA, BXP, BP, CNQ, CNI, CAH, CNP, CSCO, C, CFRUY, CLR, CRH, DBSDY, DBOEY, DSDVY, ESI, ENLAY, ENGIY, ESS, ESLOY, FB, FDS, XLF, CIBR, IT, GS, HES, HKXCY, HZNP, HOCPY, HCM, IBDRY, ILMN, IDEXY, ICAGY, ITOT, IDV, EWY, SUSA, SOXX, KGC, LRCX, NVO, OTIS, PFGC, PII, RTX, RBGLY, RGA, RCL, CRM, SLB, SCHB, SEE, NOW, SPMD, 61N1, STM, TMUS, TOELY, TOT, UPS, URI, VEA, VEOEY, DNL, ZTS, Reduced Positions: SCHG, BABA, KO, DD, EA, IXN, IWF, IVW, IJK, IYW, LOW, SCHX, CVX, CMI, DG, DUK, EIX, FTV, GSK, HBAN, ITW, IBM, AGG, FLOT, RXI, IXC, IXG, LQD, IYC, IYE, IYH, KNBWY, KR, PAYC, PNC, REGN, SCHV, SCHM, SCHA, TWTR, AFL, AAGIY, EADSY, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALGN, GOOGL, AIG, ABC, ANTM, AMAT, ASAZY, AUB, ATO, ADSK, AVT, BRK.B, BBY, BAC, BKI, BAH, BTI, BURL, CABGY, CTLT, CVCO, CBRE, CRNC, CF, CRL, CHE, CB, CI, CGNX, COVTY, CSX, DHI, DE, DNHBY, DORM, DRQ, EXP, EMN, ENTG, ENV, EPAM, EXPO, GLPG, GATX, ROCK, GPN, GRFS, HOG, HDB, HESAY, HUBS, HUM, HII, IR, ICE, ICF, IXP, KXI, IXJ, EXI, WPS, IJJ, TIP, JAZZ, JCI, KMPR, PPRUY, KEY, KYCCF, KLAC, LH, LANC, LVS, LEA, LAD, MAS, MCK, MHK, MSCI, MRAAY, MUR, NBIX, NEM, NDSN, NTRS, ON, OKE, OC, PDRDY, DOC, PNFP, PIPR, POOL, POWI, PGR, PROSY, QRVO, KWR, RPD, RJF, ROLL, RCRUY, RNR, RBA, KKPNY, RPM, SMG, SGIOY, SIEGY, SBNY, SNA, STLD, STE, STL, SF, SAUHY, SYNH, SYY, TCF, TCEHY, TRUMY, TXRH, TTC, TFC, UNICY, UL, UNP, UNH, BSV, VTV, VTRS, VOYA, WEC, WAL, WRK, WSM, WH, XLNX, YARIY, ZBRA,

Investment company Front Row Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Walmart Inc, Tesla Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Federal Realty Investment Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells BioTelemetry Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Eaton Vance Corp, Clorox Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Row Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Front Row Advisors LLC owns 901 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,737 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,381 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,848 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Target Corp (TGT) - 22,225 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 6,563 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.899400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $188.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Orsted A/S. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.287700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $706.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 118.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.758100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.95%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $125.104000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Bayer AG. The sale prices were between $15.05 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $15.93.