Milestone Advisory Partners Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, First Trust Water ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF

- New Purchases: FIW, DECK, TECH, NTRA, MMS, FAN, NEO, TXRH, CHDN, PENN, GNRC, AXON, NOVT, ATRC, WAL, BOOT, VRNS, LMAT, SITE, SYNA, ROLL, MPWR, IIVI, HELE, SHYF, SLAB, BRKS, INTC, EXPO,
- Added Positions: XLF, VCR, SCHD, TDIV, VPL, VTEB, XLRE, FMB, IGV, IGM,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, PXQ, BIV, VGSH, XBI, QYLD, USMV, IHI, ITOT, AAPL, QCLN, SPLV, FDN, VUG, FBNC,
- Sold Out: GLD,
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 193,291 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 797,644 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 307,873 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 201,802 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 209,160 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.93%
Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.93 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $75.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Maximus Inc (MMS)
Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $437.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $346.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
Milestone Advisory Partners initiated holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.672700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 57.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 209,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Milestone Advisory Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $313.814000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 14,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Milestone Advisory Partners sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.
