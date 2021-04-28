The Psychological Biases That Drove Bill Ackman's $4 Billion Valeant Loss

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Psychological Biases That Drove Bill Ackman's $4 Billion Valeant Loss

A look at the bad decisions the investor made in 2016 and 2017

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

In recent years, one of the worst hedge fund trades was

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Valeant (today called Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, Financial)) debacle.

When the hedge fund manager eventually sold the position, he booked more than $4 billion worth of losses for his hedge fund, Pershing Square.

This is a valuable case study for investors. Ackman made several bad decisions, which are easy to spot today with the benefit of hindsight. But at the time, it was difficult because no one knew how the story would end.

By looking back at the trade, we can improve our own investment processes by identifying Ackman's biggest mistakes.

The biggest mistakes

I will not concentrate on Valeant itself. As an outsider, there were many red flags about the business that one could have identified as reasons to stay away at the time. Identifying these red flags is a different matter altogether.

Rather than focusing on the company, I will consider the psychological mistakes Ackman made at the time.

What's fascinating about this case study is the fact that Ackman is not really a bad investor.

Yes, he made a mistake that ultimately incurred a $4 billion loss, but he was considered one of Wall Street's best fund managers before that.

In the years since Valeant, he's rapidly repaired his reputation. Pershing Square netted a 70.2% return last year, after adding 58.1% in 2019 and outperforming the S&P 500 in 2018.

It is not unreasonable to say Ackman is a good investor who made a bad mistake.

That makes the whole thing even more interesting as very few investors can make such a significant mistake and then come back. They often ride the stock down to zero, vaporizing their wealth and reputation at the same time.

Doubling down

Pershing Square began buying Valeant in the first quarter of 2015. Ackman started by allocating 26% of his portfolio to the stock, acquiring roughly 19.5 million shares.

When the company's problems started to emerge, Ackman deepened his and his investors' involvement.

In the first quarter of 2016, Pershing bulked up its holding in Valeant to 21.6 million shares. The stock had slumped from the original purchase price of $200 to less than $30 at this point. On April 27, 2016, Ackman and Valeant's then-CEO Michael Pearson testified before the U.S. Senate.

Doubling down on a position that's not going your way can be a profitable investment strategy. However, it seems that what Ackman failed to do here was consider the other side of the argument.

Psychological bias

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) has spoken at length about the psychological bias that affects investment managers when they are over-committed to an opinion.

This bias from consistency and commitment tendency leads investment managers to maintain old conclusions despite disconfirming evidence.

This bias, in turn, prevents one from evaluating the other side of the argument. Consistency and commitment tendency can act to prevent one from inverting the question and asking, "What if I'm wrong?"

At the same time, Ackman may have just been suffering from simple denial. He couldn't believe what was happening and, after years of riding high before Valeant, thought he could solve the problem.

All these seem to be possible explanations for the string of errors the hedge fund manager committed between 2015 and 2017.

Maybe if Ackman hadn't had so much success in the run-up to his Valeant investment, he wouldn't have been so committed. Perhaps if he weren't surrounded by people constantly praising his actions, he would have questioned his thoughts more.

These are all possibilities to consider. The main takeaway is that Ackman's experience with Valeant shows just how important it is for investors to question and break down their ideas. No one is ever immune from psychological biases.

Disclosure: The author owns no stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
Rupert is a committed value investor and regularly writes and invests following the principles set out by Benjamin Graham. He is the editor and co-owner of Hidden Value Stocks, a quarterly investment newsletter aimed at institutional investors. Rupert holds qualifications from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and the CFA Society of the UK. He covers everything value investing for ValueWalk and other sites on a freelance basis.