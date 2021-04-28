Intel Editorial: PCs are Central to Delivering on Our Purpose





The following is an opinion editorial by Gregory Bryant of Intel Corporation:





Gregory Bryant, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, displays a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. Intel's work with Samsung allows the new Galaxy Book Pro PCs to deliver advanced experiences across mobility, connectivity and performance.





Digitization is more pronounced and more obvious everywhere you look. The past year has accelerated the digital transformations that were already underway and also sparked new ones. The uncertainty that arose from the pandemic has presented more opportunities and challenges for people and companies to pursue the things that matter to them most.









At its core, the PC has become an essential tool to help us live our lives. Regardless of generation, computing is an integral part of what we do from work and learning to health, entertainment and more. Wendy March, principal engineer for Intels Project+Athena innovation program, has said Intels innovations can lead to products that make a person feel proud and confident and reflect who they are. In other words, computing can help power a+person%26rsquo%3Bs+purpose, with the PC being the device they turn to for making their greatest contributions.









The+Intel%26reg%3B+Evo%26trade%3B+platform, with 75 verified designs and counting in market, is tailored to deliver an exceptional mobile experience. Samsung stands with Intel on the leading edge of devices that are a step ahead of how well use them and where well take them.









Today, Samsung+and+Intel+announced a new chapter in this shared vision: We are bringing together the best of our companies to deliver advanced computing experiences across mobility, connectivity and performance all to unlock peoples potential.









Intel is proud of the results: the just-announced Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. Some of the industrys best new Intel Evo-verified designs powered by 11th+Gen+Intel%26reg%3B+Core%26reg%3B+processors, these Galaxy Books deliver a premier computing experience blending the best of a smartphone, tablet and PC into a new class of device.









Innovators from Intel and Samsung spent hundreds of thousands of hours together sharing research and developing custom advancements with the aim of staying ahead of not just meeting expectations. Together, we have co-engineered a new family of PCs that meets all the verified standards the Evo platform promises, including industry-leading responsiveness, instant wake and long battery life.









We have elevated the experience further by delivering the worlds thinnest Evo designs, custom Bluetooth enablement from Intel that unlocks seamless interactions across peripherals and devices, and industry-leading connectivity including 5G and Intel Wi-Fi 6E capabilities.









At Samsung, we believe that the best innovations only happen with teamwork. Nowhere is that more true than with our new mobile computing experience the result of an amazing collaboration with Intel, said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. The Galaxy Book Pro series is the ultimate expression of mobility, connectivity and continuity, bringing together the best of the Galaxy ecosystem to maximize productivity, unlock stunning entertainment and unleash creativity.









This experience is unique in the industry and, looking ahead, you can expect even more from Intels partnership with Samsung. We will strengthen the cross-device experience by creating a new co-engineering team dedicated to advancing mobile computing innovation. Our companies will also collaborate to deliver leading-edge technologies:















A new microarchitecture from Intel leveraging multiple types of XPU cores.









Unique PC designs aligned with Galaxy DNA.









More personalized computing through enhanced artificial intelligence technology.









A stronger continuity of experience that allows people to seamlessly work and share content across all devices.













And, were launching a global, co-marketing campaign that spotlights the computing experience delivered by Intel Evo-powered Galaxy devices.









The level of engineering vision needed to convert such ideas into actual products is only possible through collaboration. Intels ability to scale and create with innovative partners like Samsung is what excites our teams.









Match that excitement with the wave of digitization were all experiencing, and I cannot wait to see how we make computing even more purposeful.









%3Ci%3EGregory+M.+Bryant%3C%2Fi%3E is executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation.









