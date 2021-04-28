MiMedx Welcomes Dirk Stevens, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs

Accomplished Regulatory Leader Joins MiMedx Management Team



MARIETTA, Ga., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. ( MDXG) (MiMedx or the Company), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced the addition of Dirk Stevens, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs, effective May 3, 2021. Dr. Stevens, who brings more than 35 years of strategic leadership experience in quality management and regulatory compliance across multiple medical device and pharmaceutical companies, joins MiMedx from Smith & Nephew, plc, where he was accountable for regulatory submissions, compliance, and Commercial Quality Assurance.

Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, commented, Over the past two years, we have assembled a capable and cohesive leadership team with domain and subject-matter expertise, and the addition of Dr. Stevens exemplifies our ongoing commitment to advancing the quality standards for both science and manufacturing in our industry. His extensive operational insight, relevant experience in regulatory review and submission processes, and proficiency in quality systems assurance will be instrumental as we continue to advance our late-stage pipeline under Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) standards. Each employee at MiMedx is laser-focused on ensuring that our products can safely, effectively, and efficiently reach the patients who need them. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Stevens to the MiMedx team.

Dr. Stevens remarked, MiMedx is at the forefront of amniotic tissue biologics at a time when the industry is at an inflection point. Im eager to be part of this moment and look forward to furthering the organizations efforts to bring transformative treatment options to the people who need them the most.

About Dirk Stevens, Ph.D.

Dirk Stevens, Ph.D. served as Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs at Smith & Nephew, plc, since April 2019. During his time at Smith & Nephew, Dr. Stevens developed the companys organizational regulatory strategy, and worked closely with Wound Management Regulatory on Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (HCT/Ps). Prior to that, Dr. Stevens led Quality Systems and Regulatory Affairs for Fresenius Medical Care, beginning in May 2014. In both roles, he was responsible for developing strategic processes for deliverables management and measurement within regulatory affairs systems. Dr. Stevens has served as a quality and regulatory leader in the Medical Device and Pharmaceutical industries, holding jobs of increasing responsibility at companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Baxter Healthcare, and Covidien. In addition, he was an officer in the U.S. Army, spending 5 years in active military service and another 10 years as a Reservist.

Dr. Stevens earned his associate of arts, engineering at New Mexico Military Institute before going on to receive his bachelor of science in civil engineering at the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY. He continued his education at Keller Graduate School of Management, where he received his masters degree in business administration before earning his Ph.D. at Walden University.

About MiMedx

MiMedx is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

