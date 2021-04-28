Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present Phase 1 BDTX-189 Data in Advanced Solid Tumors at American Society of Clinical Oncology

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present Phase 1 BDTX-189 Data in Advanced Solid Tumors at American Society of Clinical Oncology

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Initial pharmacokinetic (PK), safety, and preliminary efficacy data from Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of MasterKey-01 clinical trial to be presented

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. ( BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, MasterKey therapies, today announced that initial PK, safety, and preliminary efficacy data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the MasterKey-01 trial of BDTX-189 in patients with advanced solid tumors will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 4-8, 2021.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Safety and Preliminary Efficacy from the Phase 1 Portion of MasterKey-01: A First-in-Human Dose-Escalation Study to Determine the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D), Pharmacokinetics (PK), and Preliminary Antitumor Activity of BDTX-189, an Inhibitor of Allosteric ErbB mutations, in Patients with Advanced Solid Malignancies
Session Type: Poster Session
Session: Developmental Therapeutics Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Date and Time: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM ET
Abstract ID: 3086

Title: Clinical pharmacokinetics of BDTX-189, an inhibitor of allosteric ErbB mutations, in patients with advanced solid malignancies in MasterKey-01 study
Session Type: Poster Session
Session: Developmental Therapeutics Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Date and Time: Friday, June 4, 9:00 AM ET
Abstract ID: 3097

Full abstracts will be published online at 5:00 PM ET on May 19, 2021 on the ASCO website at www.asco.org.

About BDTX-189
BDTX-189 is an orally available, irreversible, and ATP competitive small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of a family of oncogenic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and ErbB-2 (epidermal growth factor receptor 2 [HER2]) proteins across a range of tumor types. BDTX-189 is designed as a MasterKey inhibitor targeting a family of previously undrugged and functionally similar oncogenic mutations in a tumor-agnostic manner. These mutations include extracellular domain allosteric mutations of HER2, as well as EGFR and HER2 kinase domain Exon 20 insertions, and additional activating oncogenic drivers of ErbB. The ErbB receptors are a group of receptor tyrosine kinases involved in key cellular functions, including cell growth and survival. BDTX-189 is also designed to spare normal, or wild-type, EGFR, which we believe has the potential to improve upon the toxicity profiles of current ErbB kinase inhibitors. Currently, there are no medicines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to target all of these oncogenic mutations with a single therapy.

BDTX-189 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial (MasterKey-01) in adult patients with advanced solid tumors expressing a range of alterations of ErbB receptors, including oncogenic MasterKey mutations, HER2-WT amplification, HER3 mutation, EGFR exon 19 deletion, and L858R mutation who have no standard therapy available or for whom standard therapy is considered unsuitable or intolerable. In July 2020, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to BDTX-189 for the treatment of adult patients with solid tumors harboring an allosteric HER2 mutation or an EGFR or HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutation who have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory treatment options.

About Black Diamond
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, MasterKey therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Companys proprietary technology platform and drug discovery engine, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations, termed a MasterKey therapy. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Natalie Wildenradt
[email protected]

For Media:
Kathy Vincent
(310) 403-8951
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODIyNTU2MSM0MTQyMzQzIzIxOTAwNTg=
6aada631-5d63-47ce-a9cc-cdc03f68b2b8
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)