ServisFirst Bank Announces New Hire to Tampa Bay Banking Team

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank , a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares ( SFBS, Financial), recently announced the addition of Jason Costello to ServisFirst Bank Tampa as Pinellas County Executive. In this role, Costello will assist commercial clients with their banking needs in the Tampa Bay area as he oversees the growth of ServisFirst Bank to Pinellas county.



We are very pleased to have Jason join our commercial team, stated Gwynn Davey, ServisFirst Bank Tampa Bay Region President. His broad experience and well-known reputation in the community will help us to expand our presence in Pinellas County.

Jason Costello, Pinellas County Executive

With over sixteen years of successful banking experience, Jason Costello joins ServisFirst Bank as an experienced and accomplished commercial banking leader.

Costello has demonstrated his unmatched expertise and skill in a number of positions including Commercial Banking Team Lead, Commercial Banker Relationship Manager, Branch Manager and Financial Planner with banks across the state of Florida. Jason graduated from Florida Atlantic University, earning his Bachelors in Business Management in 2005.

For more information regarding Jason Costello as Pinellas County Executive for ServisFirst Bank Tampa, please contact Krista Conlin, [email protected] . To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com .

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

Krista Conlin, [email protected]