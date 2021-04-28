SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WBT, SVRH, DSSI, and GNLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Middleby Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Welbilt's shareholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middlebly common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $22.70 based upon Middleby's April 27, 2021 closing price of $183.08. If you own WBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wbt/

Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial"). Under the terms of the agreement, SVRH shareholders will receive 0.4116 shares of SmartFinancial for each share of SVRH common stock that they own, representing implied consideration of $9.60 based upon SmartFinancial's April 27, 2021 closing price of $23.33, provided that holders of fewer than 20,000 SVRH shares can elect to receive cash for their shares. If you own SVRH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/svrh/

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by International Seaways, Inc. ("INSW"). Under the terms of the agreement, DSSI shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of INSW common stock for each share of DSSI common stock that they hold, representing implied consideration of $9.76 based upon INSW's April 27, 2021 closing price of $17.63. If you own DSSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dssi/

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with KushCo Holdings, Inc. ("KushCo"). Under the terms of the agreement, KushCo's shareholders will receive approximately 0.2546 shares of GNLN Class A common stock for each KushCo share they own If you own GNLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gnln/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-wbt-svrh-dssi-and-gnln-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301279253.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP