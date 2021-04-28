Delta Air Lines to Elevate the Customer Experience, Upgrading Fleet of Devices with AT&T 5G and iPhone 12

DALLAS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news?

Delta Air Lines will help lead the commercial airline industry into the 5G era. Together with AT&T Business and Apple, Delta will equip every one of their 19,000+ flight attendants with iPhone 12, enabling them to harness the power of AT&T's nationwide 5G network to enhance the travel experience for all passengers.

Why is this important?

2021 is a crucial year as pandemic-driven travel behaviors continue to change. This new infusion of technology and connectivity from AT&T and Apple will help Delta and its flight attendants better adapt to whatever the future of travel holds.

The powerful capabilities in performance, durability and connectivity on iPhone 12 combined with the high-speed, low-latency connectivity of the AT&T 5G network opens entirely new possibilities on the ground and in the air.

This could mean unleashing the potential of augmented reality (AR) to shape the future of air travel and the passenger experience with capabilities like:

More accurately assessing in-cabin inventory quickly using AR with the camera on iPhone 12.

Immersive training using AR to help flight attendants perform critical tasksfrom safety checks to passenger assistance from nearly anywhere.

These new capabilities are not only possible, but are on the horizon, and Delta will continue work with AT&T and Apple to develop new use cases and applications that will help Delta continue to set new standards for service.

Why are iPhone 12 and AT&T 5G great fits for Delta?

The Apple-designed A14 Bionic the fastest chip in a smartphone powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life.

It also features a new flat-edge design with an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, and the breakthrough Ceramic Shield front cover, with 4x better drop performance.1 iPhone 12 also has an industry-leading IP68 rating for water-resistance, giving flight attendants peace of mind while on the go.2 Viewing training and customer itineraries even in dim cabin lighting will be made easy with an expansive, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience.

Flight attendants can also feel confident knowing that AT&T was recently named the fastest network for iPhones according to Speedtest by Ookla.3 The iPhone 12 can also access AT&T's fast, reliable and highly secure 5G network, reducing the need to connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots in between flights. AT&T's 5G network reaches over 230M Americans in more than 14,000 cities and towns. The iPhone 12 is also capable of tapping into the AT&T 5G+ network, which is available in parts of 38 cities in the U.S.

In addition, Delta utilized the trade-in value of iPhones to enable a cost-effective lease from AT&T Capital Services and Apple Financial Services.

What are people saying?

"Our flight attendants are the finest professionals taking to the skies day in and day out, so when we were looking for outstanding products that meet the Delta standard, Apple and AT&T were top of mind. This relationship is a step towards the future of a more connected and human onboard experience."Allison Ausband, Senior Vice President - In-Flight Service, Delta Air Lines

"Our visionary collaboration with Delta Air Lines is proof that connectivity is more than just a means to an end. We are thrilled to work with Delta to empower their employees and create new 5G-enabled experiences on iPhone 12 to fuel and invigorate the commercial airline industry for years to come." Rasesh Patel, Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business

Where can I find more information?

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T, Financial). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

1 Claim is based on iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield front cover compared with the previous-generation iPhone.

2 iPhone 12 is splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

3 Fastest based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data median download speeds on Apple Manufactured phones for Q1 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-air-lines-to-elevate-the-customer-experience-upgrading-fleet-of-devices-with-att-5g-and-iphone-12-301279194.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications