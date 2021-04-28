Logo
Resolutions at ASSA ABLOY AB's Annual General Meeting 28 April 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Meeting was held, pursuant to temporary legislation, only through advance voting (postal voting) without physical attendance of shareholders.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets and discharge from liability
The Annual General Meeting adopted the parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets for the financial year 2020. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2020.

Dividend
The Annual General Meeting approved the dividend of SEK 3.90 per share proposed by the Board of Directors, to be paid out in two equal installments, the first with the record date Friday 30 April 2021 and the second with the record date Tuesday 23 November 2021. The first installment is estimated to be paid on Wednesday 5 May 2021 and the second installment on Friday 26 November 2021.

Election of the Board of Directors and auditor
The Annual General Meeting re-elected Lars Renstrm, Carl Douglas, Eva Karlsson, Lena Olving, Sofia Schrling Hgberg and Joakim Weidemanis as members of the Board of Directors, and elected Johan Hjertonsson and Susanne Pahln klundh as new members of the Board of Directors. Lars Renstrm was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Carl Douglas was re-elected as Vice Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected the registered audit firm Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the time period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2022.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditor
The remuneration to the Board of Directors will totally amount to SEK 8,500,000 (excluding remuneration for committee work). Auditor fees shall be paid according to contract.

Resolution on approval of remuneration report
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to approve the Board's remuneration report.

Resolution regarding authorization to repurchase and transfer Series B shares in the company
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions, repurchase Series B shares in the company for the period up until the Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase shall maximum comprise so many Series B shares that the company's holding does not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Resolution regarding long-term incentive program
The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to implement a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the ASSA ABLOY Group ("LTI 2021").

Minutes from the Meeting including complete resolutions will be available at the company's website www.assaabloy.com.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Bjrn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/resolutions-at-assa-abloy-ab-s-annual-general-meeting-28-april-2021,c3335739

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolutions-at-assa-abloy-abs-annual-general-meeting-28-april-2021-301279226.html

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY

