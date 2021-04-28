Realogy Named a 2021 LinkedIn Top Company in the U.S.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Realogy Named a 2021 LinkedIn Top Company in the U.S.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Residential real estate services leader ranks among just 50 top companies in annual analysis of best workplaces for career growth in the U.S.

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., April 28, 2021

MADISON, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, was named a 2021 LinkedIn Top Company in the U.S. for its track record of attracting and retaining top talent. Based on in-depth analysis of LinkedIn data, the list features America's top 50 companies that prioritize employee career growth and provide the insights necessary to help talent navigate their professional journey.

Realogy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

"It's an incredible honor for Realogy to be one of only 50 U.S. businesses named to the 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies List, a recognition of our strong focus to attract, retain, and grow top talent," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "As the largest residential real estate services company in America, Realogy's portfolio of leading brands and businesses offers individuals countless ways to meaningfully develop and cultivate impactful careers, and I am always inspired by how our employees thrive, engage, and contribute to Realogy's overall success."

The LinkedIn Top Companies List examines the career paths of millions of professionals using data from the site's 740 million members to evaluate seven key pillars of building a great career including: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

"At Realogy, we are focused on helping our employees move to what's next in their careers by providing learning and development opportunities across all of our business functions," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Chief People Officer at Realogy. "Realogy employees take a proactive approach to advancing their career goals while pushing our business forward, and we have built a talent strategy that enables mobility across the enterprise while driving results."

Realogy is consistently recognized as a leader in the real estate industry for its strong culture and leadership, including being named one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the tenth consecutive year and achieving the Great Place to Work certification by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute for the third consecutive year.

Employee development, with an emphasis on the creation of opportunities to stretch and take on a larger scope of responsibility, is a strong focus area within Realogy's talent strategy. The company provides a number of programs and resources for employees looking to grow, from virtual development and skills courses to mentorship and immersion programs across businesses to professional support via the company's diverse Employee Resource Groups, among others.

Read the full 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies list here.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (

NYSE:RLGY, Financial) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate,CENTURY 21,Coldwell Banker,Coldwell Banker Commercial,Corcoran,ERA, andSotheby's International Realty.Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,700 independent sales agents inthe United Statesand nearly 130,000 independent sales agents in 115 other countries and territories. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of theWorld's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated aGreat Place to Workthree years in a row and one ofLinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S. Realogy is headquartered inMadison, New Jersey.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-named-a-2021-linkedin-top-company-in-the-us-301279229.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)