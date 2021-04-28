Logo
Item 9 Labs to Present at A.G.P. Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference and Benzinga Small Cap Conference in May

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company executives to highlight how combining the Unity Rd. dispensary franchise with premium Item 9 Labs cannabis products can accelerate national growth

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, April 28, 2021

PHOENIX, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium award-winning products, today announced that the Company will participate in the A.G.P. Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference and the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference in May 2021.

Item 9 Labs Corp. together with Unity Rd., elevates cannabis consumer trust through premium cannabis products, modernized retail franchises, and ongoing education to communities nationwide -- inspiring confidence in the benefits of cannabis for all. Visit item9labscorp.com and unityrd.com for more information. (PRNewsfoto/Item 9 Labs Corp.)

"The U.S. cannabis market is poised for substantial growth," said Item 9 Labs CEO Andrew Bowden. "Our Unity Rd. dispensary franchise model, combined with our premium Item 9 Labs products, positions us to benefit both financially and geographically. At these conferences, we will discuss how franchising is the most viable national expansion strategy for our Unity Rd. dispensary brand with greatly reduced capital expenditures, resulting in accelerated scale."

One-on-One Virtual Meetings at the A.G.P. Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference

- Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021
- Interested Investors: Please contact your A.G.P. registered representative

Bowden, Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Rasss and Chief Franchise Officer Mike Weinberger will be meeting with investors in one-on-one sessions. The conference features up to 30 select companies in the cannabis industry and will be attended by approximately 200 qualified institutional investment funds from around the world.

Presentation at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

- Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021
- Time: 10:10 a.m. EDT
- Registration Link: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

Bowden and Weinberger will provide an overview of the Company, including its award-winning Item 9 Labs products, expansion of its cultivation site and other key initiatives. They will also speak in-depth on the value of the recently completed acquisition of ONE Cannabis Group (OCG Inc.) and its dispensary franchise brand Unity Rd., including how the combined offerings can fast-track the Company's growth in the current favorable regulatory climate.

Designed to bridge the gap between small-cap publicly traded companies, investors and traders, the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference enables executive leadership of small-cap companies to network and communicate with a broad and diverse global investor base in a virtual setting.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.
Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a verticallyintegrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Theaward-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand.Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retailexperience, cultivationcapabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector,franchising, and the capital marketsto lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space by 650,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:
Item 9 Labs
Jayne Levy, Director of Communications
Phone: 480-542-9421
Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Item 9 Labs
Phone: 800-403-1140
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/item-9-labs-to-present-at-agp-spring-consumer-cannabis-conference-and-benzinga-small-cap-conference-in-may-301279247.html

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.

