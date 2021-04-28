Fisher Asset Management Trims Several ETF Positions

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fisher Asset Management sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.
IShares MBS ETF (MBB, Financial)
The guru's iShares MBS Exchange-Traded Fund (MBB, Financial) position was reduced by 90.06%, impacting the portfolio by -0.55%.
IShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate
Fisher trimmed his position in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG, Financial) by 93.69%, impacting the portfolio by -0.17%.
Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB, Financial) position was curbed by 96.52%, impacting the portfolio by -0.16%.
IShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate
The guru trimmed his position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY, Financial) by 92.24%, impacting the portfolio by -0.11%.
Taiwan Semiconductor
Fisher's firm reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, Financial) by 3.62%, impacting the portfolio by -0.08%.
The company has a market cap of $628 billion and an enterprise value of $613.37 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.58% and return on assets of 20.51% are outperforming 93% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with the cash to debt of 2.18.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.51% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Baillie Gifford & Co. with 0.17%.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities
The fund curbed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS, Financial) by 84.69%, impacting the portfolio by -0.06%.
Cleveland-Cliffs
The guru curbed the position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF, Financial) by 23.88%, impacting the portfolio by -0.05%.
The U.S. independent iron ore mining company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and an enterprise value of $14.95 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -2.08% and return on assets of -.024% are underperforming 74% of companies in the steel industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is far below the industry median of 0.37.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Fisher with 2.62% of outstanding shares, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.
LVMH Moet Hennessy
The firm trimmed its position in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY, Financial) by 4.27%. The trade had an impact of -0.05% on the portfolio.
The company, which provides luxury goods, has a market cap of $385 billion and an enterprise value of $ 407 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.85% and return on assets of 4.57% are outperforming 72% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.55.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.45% of outstanding shares,
