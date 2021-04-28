West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (NYSE:WFG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $78.87 per share and the market cap of $9.6 billion, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd is shown in the chart below.

Because West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.05% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.91, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Forest Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.4 billion and earnings of $8.446 a share. Its operating margin is 18.77%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Forest Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd is 9.3%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Forest Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 12.9%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Forest Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd's ROIC was 18.98, while its WACC came in at 15.09. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd is shown below:

In closing, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (NYSE:WFG, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 72% of the companies in Forest Products industry. To learn more about West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

