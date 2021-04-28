Tractor Supply Begins Spring Paper Clover Campaign in Support of 4-H Youth





Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), in partnership with National 4-H Council, is kicking off its 11th annual Spring Paper Clover campaign. April 28 through May 9, Tractor Supply customers and Team Members can purchase a Paper Clover during checkout at stores nationwide, online at TractorSupply.com or through the Tractor Supply app. All funds raised directly benefit 4-H youth, with 90 percent of donations supporting youth in the state in which it was collected.









Tractor Supply has been a proud sponsor of 4-H since 2010, and the success of our Spring Paper Clover fundraiser is a testament to our customers and Team Members generosity and support for the organization, said Christi Korzekwa, Tractor Supplys Senior Vice President of Marketing. 4-H believes that young people learn by doing and hosts many formative activities for the next generation. With the donated funds remaining in the state in which they are raised, we can all help the young men and women in our communities have access to these invaluable experiences.









The fundraiser provides millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youth to attend hands-on educational camps, conferences and other leadership programs across the country. The 2021 Spring Paper Clover campaign is all the more impactful and important as students need funding to return to extracurricular activities safely amid the pandemic.









A 4-H experience, whether it be camp or another leadership activity, can equip a young person for success in school and career. And that investment in a young person can translate to economic health for entire communities, said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO, National 4-H Council. Our continued partnership with Tractor Supply and the Paper Clover campaign helps to ensure that even more young people have the opportunity to learn important skills and build the confidence needed to thrive in life and career.









After more than a decade, Tractor Supply and 4-H have raised nearly $15 million through the Paper Clover fundraiser. Last falls campaign raised nearly $900k, positively impacting more than 12,000 students. For more information on Paper Clover and Tractor Supplys support of 4-H, visit TractorSupply.com%2F4h.









About Tractor Supply Company









Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Companys physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.









Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.









To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.









About National 4-H Council









4-H, the nations largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nations Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.









Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org, find us on Facebook at Facebook.com%2F4%26%238209%3BH and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com%2F4H.





