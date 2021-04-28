Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2021 First Quarter Results on Monday, May 3, 2021





Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, Medallion or the Company) announced today that it will report its 2021 first quarter results after the market closes on Monday, May 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.









The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Medallion Financials website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.medallion.com%2Finvestors.html.









A replay will be available following the end of the call through Tuesday, May 11, 2021, by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (direct), passcode 13719444. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.medallion.com%2Finvestors.html until the next quarters results are announced.









About Medallion Financial Corp.









Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.





