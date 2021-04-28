The Hanover Adds Motorcycle Insurance to Personal Lines Product Suite

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Hanover Adds Motorcycle Insurance to Personal Lines Product Suite

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WORCESTER, Mass., April 28, 2021

WORCESTER, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced the addition of motorcycle insurance coverage to The Hanover's suite of personal insurance products.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, In)

With motorcycle coverage for touring bikes, cruisers, sport bikes, scooters, motorcycle cargo, transport trailers and more, The Hanover offers its independent agents a well-rounded product that can be bundled with home and auto policies, and tailored to each customer's unique needs, featuring a streamlined quoting process in The Hanover's TAP Sales platform.

"We're excited to bring this coverage to our agent partners and our customers," said Daniel Halsey, president of personal lines at The Hanover. "The addition of motorcycle insurance to our portfolio will help our agents write the total account for their customers, making it easier and more efficient for their agencies while better protecting their customers with a suite of personal insurance coverages from a trusted carrier."

The Hanover also offers expanded coverage enhancements that can be easily customized to meet the needs of its customers and their bikes, including:

  • Custom and chrome coverage: Coverage included in the base policy with options to increase the amount for custom equipment, including saddlebags, fairings, windshields, luggage racks, custom plating and sidecars, and more, that are not original manufacturer equipment
  • New and newer bike replacement guard: Provides replacement cost within one year of the purchase date or up to 120% of a motorcycle's actual cash value one model year newer when in a total loss
  • Trip interruption: Reimburses up to $600 for necessary expenses incurred when an insured is more than 100 miles away from home and the motorcycle is damaged and undriveable
  • Rider safety apparel: Coverage included in the base policy with options to increase the amount for safety apparel, including helmets, riding clothing, boots, gloves, eyewear, earwear worn by the rider or a passenger, and more
  • Second chance accident forgiveness: Offers accident forgiveness on the first accident in a three-year period
  • Original equipment and mechanical parts: Provides coverage for original manufacturers' parts for the current model and two preceding model years

For customers with complex insurance needs, The Hanover also offers additional motorcycle coverages through its Hanover Prestige offering, including the option to add agreed value cash out, giving the customer the option to take a cash payment if damages to a motorcycle exceed half of the agreed value. The Hanover also offers reduced premiums for the winter season, as well as discounts for rider groups, safety course completion and packaged home and/or auto policies.

The Hanover's motorcycle product is now live in select states with plans to be available in all the company's personal lines states later this year. For more information, please visit: hanover.com/motorcycle-insurance.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:


Emily P. Trevallion

Abby M. Clark

[email protected]

[email protected]

508-855-3263

508-855-3549

All products are underwritten by The Hanover Insurance Company or one of its insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates ("The Hanover"). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage. For more information about The Hanover visit our website at www.hanover.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-adds-motorcycle-insurance-to-personal-lines-product-suite-301279267.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)