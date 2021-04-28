Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 481st Regular Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( NYSE:CHD, Financial) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty five and one quarter ($0.2525) cents per share.

This quarterly dividend will be payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021. It is the Company's 481st regular consecutive quarterly dividend.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the Arm & Hammer brand name and other well-known trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005810/en/