American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend





American+Water+Works+Company%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that its board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend payment from $0.55 to $0.6025 per share.









American Water continues to be a top leader in dividend growth, while also delivering on our core strategies to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services for our customers for the long-term, said Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water.









The increased dividend is consistent with American Waters historical dividend practice, which has provided for a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10 percent over the last five years. The company also expects to continue dividend growth at the high end of the 7 percent to 10 percent range and target a dividend payout ratio between 50 to 60 percent of earnings.









The increased quarterly dividend will be payable on June 1, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of May 11, 2021.









American Water offers a dividend reinvestment and direct stock purchase plan called American Water Stock Direct, which enables shareholders to reinvest cash dividends and purchase additional shares of American Water common stock without any brokerage commissions or service charges. Shareholders and other persons may obtain a copy of the Plan prospectus and an enrollment form by contacting American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (AST) at 888-556-0423, visiting ASTs website at www.astfinancial.com, contacting American Waters Investor Relations department at 856-566-4005 or by visiting the Investor Relations webpage located at ir.amwater.com.









This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made solely through the Plan prospectus.









About American Water









With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.









AWK-IR





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005818/en/