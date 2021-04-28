Logo
New Creo 8.0 Enhancements Empower Engineers to 'Design Better Products Faster'

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Latest Edition of Creo Solves for Needs of Engineering Executives, Managers, and End Users

PR Newswire

BOSTON, April 28, 2021

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has released the eighth edition of its award-winning Creo computer-aided design (CAD) software. Creo 8.0 empowers increases in user productivity through expansions to Creo's Model Based Definition (MBD), Generative Design, and Ansys-powered simulation capabilities.

Latest Edition of PTC's Creo CAD Software Solves for Needs of Engineering Executives, Managers, and End Users.

Purpose-built to solve for key design pitfalls experienced by engineering executives, end users, and managers, the features and functionalities of Creo 8.0 empower the entire CAD value chain to optimize design efficiency and production. "Creo 8.0 is really a step forward, and I'm pleased to be able to incorporate it into my design process," said Tiago Figueiredo, Tooling Engineer, MCG. "The new features, user interface, and tree management are all quite impressive, and I look forward to leveraging it further."

Enabling users to take design processes to the next level, Creo 8.0 includes enhancements for:

  • Usability and Productivity: Updates across many areas of the core modeling environment like the hole feature, routed systems, sheet metal, and Render Studio enable greater productivity; improved dashboards and model tree interfaces make it easier to organize and manage complex designs.
  • MBD: Improvements to MBD workflows support reductions in time-to-market, errors, and cost without sacrificing quality. Users can now leverage guided application of validated geometric dimensioning and tolerancing in assemblies, simplifying the design validation process.
  • Simulation: Enhanced steady state fluids capabilities and improved mesh controls in the award-winning Creo Simulation Live and Creo Ansys Simulation products drive design innovation.
  • Generative Design: The innovative Generative Design function in Creo now automatically determines its own solution envelope while handling drafted and tight-radius manufacturing requirements more broadly.
  • Additive and Subtractive Manufacturing: Lattice structures can now be optimized using simulation results to minimize build time and part weight. Creo 8.0 also includes expanded high-speed milling toolpaths to five axes, enabling reduced set-up and machining time.

"The Creo team is proud to deliver a great balance of productivity improvements that every user will appreciate, along with expanded capabilities across the major technology areas of simulation, generative design and additive manufacturing," said Brian Thompson, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, CAD, PTC. "I'm confident that Creo 8.0 will help drive innovation and greater productivity."

To learn more about the advancements in Creo 8.0, please click here or speak to a Creo Sales Representative today.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

Media Contacts
PTC
Corporate Communications
Gabrielle Farrell
[email protected]

PTC, Creo, Creo Simulation Live, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

(PRNewsfoto/PTC Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-creo-8-0-enhancements-empower-engineers-to-design-better-products-faster-301279265.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

