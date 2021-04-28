Carvana Expands Footprint in the South, Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Mobile





Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Mobile area residents. Customers can shop more than 20,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.





Carvana expands its presence in Alabama, offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Mobile residents. (Photo: Business Wire)





Carvana can save customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to try on their new ride and see if it fits their day-to-day life of navigating through tunnels, bridges and causeways.









Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every cars vehicle description page.









Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.









Our entrance into one of the largest metro areas in Alabama means we can now offer as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery to even more residents in the area, said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. We are looking forward to further expanding our easy, transparent car buying experience with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Mobile.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 273 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









