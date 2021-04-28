Xinyuan Real Estate Co Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Xinyuan Real Estate Co (NYSE:XIN, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.5166 per share and the market cap of $135.1 million, Xinyuan Real Estate Co stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for Xinyuan Real Estate Co is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Xinyuan Real Estate Co stock might be a value trap is because Xinyuan Real Estate Co has an Altman Z-score of 0.68, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Xinyuan Real Estate Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.32, which is in the middle range of the companies in Real Estate industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Xinyuan Real Estate Co at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Xinyuan Real Estate Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of Xinyuan Real Estate Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Xinyuan Real Estate Co has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2 billion and loss of $0.174 a share. Its operating margin of 3.66% worse than 71% of the companies in Real Estate industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Xinyuan Real Estate Co's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Xinyuan Real Estate Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Xinyuan Real Estate Co is 24.2%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Real Estate industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.2%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Real Estate industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Xinyuan Real Estate Co's ROIC is 0.00 while its WACC came in at 1.60. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Xinyuan Real Estate Co is shown below:

In short, the stock of Xinyuan Real Estate Co (NYSE:XIN, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 82% of the companies in Real Estate industry. To learn more about Xinyuan Real Estate Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

