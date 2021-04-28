3-D Printing: Great Industry, Poor Investment Opportunity

A great industry that has excited investors in recent years is 3-D printing, but it failed to produce profits for listed companies in the space.

It is a great industry because it promises to transform manufacturing by tipping the balance between insourcing and outsourcing of manufacturing in favor of insourcing.

In the pre-3-D Printer era, outsourcing -- the transfer of several business activities to third parties either at home or abroad -- allowed companies to improve efficiency, cut costs, speed up product development and focus on their "core competencies." It helped American companies address the destructive forces of globalization: the intensification of competition and the price and profit erosion that followed it.

For some companies, outsourcing was the difference between staying in business or throwing in the towel.

But outsourcing had a side effect: disintegration and fragmentation of the supply chain, which invites new competitors into the industry, undermining pricing power and profitability of companies pursuing this strategy.

Outsourcing turns from a single integrated process -- performed within the boundaries of traditional corporations -- to a fragmented and disintegrated process, a collection of separate and disjointed activities performed across several independent subcontractors.

That's what makes the entry of new competitors into the industry more accessible, resulting in intensified competition, shortened product cycles and squeezed returns on invested capital.

In the 3-D printer era, most of the advantages of outsourcing are diminished or even eliminated. Additive manufacturing allows these companies to perform all these activities in-house when needed.

At the same time, additive manufacturing helps companies maintain and reinforce control of the entire value chain, avoiding the side effects of outsourcing.

While 3-D printing has provided American companies an alternative to outsourcing at home and abroad, it hasn't been a good investment opportunity. Two of the leading providers of 3-D printing equipment, 3D Systems Inc. ( DDD, Financial) and Stratasys Ltd. ( SSYS, Financial), have been plagued by declining revenue, negative operating margins and economic profits as well as poor stockholder returns:

Company DDD SSYS Three-year Revenue Growth (%) -6.5 -9.1 Current Operating Margin (%) -12.68 -13.41 Average Annual Total Return (2010-20)% 6.67 -7.94 Market Price $22.18 $23.50 Intrinsic Value $8.06 $17.92

Company ROIC WACC ROIC-WACC (Economic profit) DDD -12.76% 9.77% -22.53% SSYS -8.21% 9.17% -17.38%

Apparently, the two companies have yet to come up with the right business model to ride the growth of the 3-D printing industry, offering investors a valuable lesson: hype should never be a substitute for due diligence.

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.