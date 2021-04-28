3-D Printing: Great Industry, Poor Investment Opportunity

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3-D Printing: Great Industry, Poor Investment Opportunity

Listed companies have yet to come up with the right business model to ride the growth of the industry

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

A great industry that has excited investors in recent years is 3-D printing, but it failed to produce profits for listed companies in the space.

It is a great industry because it promises to transform manufacturing by tipping the balance between insourcing and outsourcing of manufacturing in favor of insourcing.

In the pre-3-D Printer era, outsourcing -- the transfer of several business activities to third parties either at home or abroad -- allowed companies to improve efficiency, cut costs, speed up product development and focus on their "core competencies." It helped American companies address the destructive forces of globalization: the intensification of competition and the price and profit erosion that followed it.

For some companies, outsourcing was the difference between staying in business or throwing in the towel.

But outsourcing had a side effect: disintegration and fragmentation of the supply chain, which invites new competitors into the industry, undermining pricing power and profitability of companies pursuing this strategy.

Outsourcing turns from a single integrated process -- performed within the boundaries of traditional corporations -- to a fragmented and disintegrated process, a collection of separate and disjointed activities performed across several independent subcontractors.

That's what makes the entry of new competitors into the industry more accessible, resulting in intensified competition, shortened product cycles and squeezed returns on invested capital.

In the 3-D printer era, most of the advantages of outsourcing are diminished or even eliminated. Additive manufacturing allows these companies to perform all these activities in-house when needed.

At the same time, additive manufacturing helps companies maintain and reinforce control of the entire value chain, avoiding the side effects of outsourcing.

While 3-D printing has provided American companies an alternative to outsourcing at home and abroad, it hasn't been a good investment opportunity. Two of the leading providers of 3-D printing equipment, 3D Systems Inc. (

DDD, Financial) and Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS, Financial), have been plagued by declining revenue, negative operating margins and economic profits as well as poor stockholder returns:

Company

DDD

SSYS

Three-year Revenue Growth (%)

-6.5

-9.1

Current Operating Margin (%)

-12.68

-13.41

Average Annual Total Return (2010-20)%

6.67

-7.94

Market Price

$22.18

$23.50

Intrinsic Value

$8.06

$17.92

Company

ROIC

WACC

ROIC-WACC (Economic profit)

DDD

-12.76%

9.77%

-22.53%

SSYS

-8.21%

9.17%

-17.38%

Apparently, the two companies have yet to come up with the right business model to ride the growth of the 3-D printing industry, offering investors a valuable lesson: hype should never be a substitute for due diligence.

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.