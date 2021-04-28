Logo
Insight Financial Services Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Insight Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Financial Services. As of 2021Q1, Insight Financial Services owns 24 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Insight Financial Services's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Insight Financial Services
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,292 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 222,072 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  3. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 207,871 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 114,051 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 110,615 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 207,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 54,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $186.932200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $260.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Insight Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.73%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 27,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Insight Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.67%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 67,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Insight Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33665.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Insight Financial Services added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1564.94%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Insight Financial Services reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.09%. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.13%. Insight Financial Services still held 19,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Insight Financial Services. Also check out:

1. Insight Financial Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. Insight Financial Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Insight Financial Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Insight Financial Services keeps buying
