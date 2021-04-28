Insight Financial Services Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

New Purchases: SCHO, SCHA, VXF, FREL, IWF,

SCHO, SCHA, VXF, FREL, IWF, Added Positions: IJH, IJR, AGG, SHY, IEF, IGSB,

IJH, IJR, AGG, SHY, IEF, IGSB, Reduced Positions: VOO, IVV, ITE, BND, SUB, CORP, IEI, MUB, TSLA, IWB,

VOO, IVV, ITE, BND, SUB, CORP, IEI, MUB, TSLA, IWB, Sold Out: SPTL, VGT, IWY, BRK.B, JNJ, DIA, GLD, AAPL, WMT, SUSC, CERN, IBM, SPHD, SUSB, LHX, HON, INTC, JPM, XEL, NIO, AMZN, AEP, ATO, GRMN, MRK, ESGU, IWD, PFE, TGT, DIS, GWRE, PRPL, XHE, MMM, T, F, LRCX, BIP, V, QSR, DOW, ARKK, BSCM, ISTB, JKH, VBK, XLV, MO, BA, DHI, DBD, IONS, MTH, MSFT, MNR, NVDA, PPL, O, SMTX, LUV, SNX, USB, UNH, VZ, SPR, TMUS, G, BEP, HEAR, FB, LAND, ZTS, SFM, PAYC, CCS, MIK, GNL, SPCE, MRNA, BSJL, EFAV, HACK, IEFA, MINT, MOAT, TLT, USMV, ALE, ANDE, ARCC, BP, BAC, CVS, COF, CFFN, CSCO, KO, GLW, XOM, M, GE, GIS, GILD, GSS, MNST, MGM, MDP, MET, NOK, OKE, PRFT, PFG, PRU, SKT, UPS, WPC, WAB, CLNE, VMW, TWO, SRNE, VIA, KKR, SAVE, CG, NCLH, TWTR, FLXN, GRUB, BOX, SHAK, SQ, IIPR, BHF, DELL, WORK, BIPC, SLQT, BEPC, XPEV, GDX, IYR, MJ, SCHD, SCHZ, SPYV, XLF,

Investment company Insight Financial Services Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Financial Services. As of 2021Q1, Insight Financial Services owns 24 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,292 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 222,072 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 207,871 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 114,051 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 110,615 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 207,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 54,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $186.932200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Financial Services initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $260.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.73%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 27,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.67%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 67,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33665.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Financial Services added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1564.94%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Insight Financial Services sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Insight Financial Services reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.09%. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.13%. Insight Financial Services still held 19,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.