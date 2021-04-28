Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ayalon Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, S&P Global Inc, iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ayalon Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owns 143 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ayalon+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.
  1. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 221,116 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
  2. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 156,414 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  3. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 85,372 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 86,170 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.23%
  5. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 135,293 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.96 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $88.5. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 26,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 42,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 18,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $148.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.1 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $248.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 32,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 247.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 44,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 9095.70%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.079800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 42,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1330.13%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 147.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $338.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96.

Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 22.23%. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. still held 86,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.36%. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $71.94, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $72.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. still held 40,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 71.3%. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. still held 6,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 98.26%. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $385.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. still held 52 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 95.33%. The sale prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. still held 555 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ayalon Holdings Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider