Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Investment company Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, S&P Global Inc, iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ayalon Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owns 143 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 221,116 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 156,414 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 85,372 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 86,170 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.23% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 135,293 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.96 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $88.5. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 26,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 42,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 18,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $148.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.1 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $248.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 32,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 247.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 44,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 9095.70%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.079800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 42,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1330.13%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 147.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $338.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 22.23%. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. still held 86,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.36%. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $71.94, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $72.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. still held 40,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 71.3%. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. still held 6,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 98.26%. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $385.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. still held 52 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 95.33%. The sale prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. still held 555 shares as of 2021-03-31.