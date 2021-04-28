Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC Buys Merck Inc, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Sells Apple Inc, UniFirst Corp, First Horizon Corp

New Purchases: UMPQ, CARE, USB, CLF, TARS, RVSB,

Investment company Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Carter Bankshares Inc, sells Apple Inc, UniFirst Corp, First Horizon Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 216,586 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 364,051 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) - 105,891 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Polaris Inc (PII) - 167,675 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.66% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 141,303 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 512,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Carter Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 479,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 448.61%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 214,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc by 4695.54%. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.37, with an estimated average price of $86.68. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 147,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 171.61%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $155.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 80,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $137.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 167,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 453,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 92.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Home BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $24.02.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.