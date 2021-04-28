Logo
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC Buys Merck Inc, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Sells Apple Inc, UniFirst Corp, First Horizon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Carter Bankshares Inc, sells Apple Inc, UniFirst Corp, First Horizon Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunter+perkins+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC
  1. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 216,586 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio.
  2. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 364,051 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) - 105,891 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  4. Polaris Inc (PII) - 167,675 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.66%
  5. Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 141,303 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 512,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carter Bankshares Inc (CARE)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Carter Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 479,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 448.61%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 214,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc by 4695.54%. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.37, with an estimated average price of $86.68. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 147,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 171.61%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $155.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 80,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Polaris Inc (PII)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $137.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 167,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 453,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 92.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Home BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $24.02.

Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.



