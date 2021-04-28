Logo
Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, WEX Inc, AGCO Corp, Sells Deere, Linde PLC, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Artemis Investment Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, WEX Inc, AGCO Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Apple Inc, sells Deere, Linde PLC, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Artemis Investment Management LLP owns 244 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Artemis Investment Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/artemis+investment+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Artemis Investment Management LLP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 187,935 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.24%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 104,243 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.63%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,997,557 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.27%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 494,105 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 770,615 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
New Purchase: WEX Inc (WEX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 569,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 844,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $251.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 384,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,294,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,124,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,324,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2398.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 187,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 341.41%. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $157.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,031,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.141000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,997,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3467.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 104,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 214.83%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,028,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 141.66%. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,018,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49.



