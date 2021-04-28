Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, WEX Inc, AGCO Corp, Sells Deere, Linde PLC, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

New Purchases: WEX, AMAT, SBNY, XOM, TMX, LPRO, TECH, STZ, DRI, IQV, TFII, PACW, VMI, AZEK, WDAY, VRTX, SYY, DKNG, LRCX, PNFP, DAR, GPN, OMF, INTC, HD, EXPE, QDEL, TSE, SBAC, MKSI, WMS, CMCSA, CNHI, FCAM, USB, HPE, KFRC, TJX, PBR, FOUR, PM, SKLZ, OMC, TD, TXN, SGH, ISRG, AMT, ARW, CERN, EMN, ZEN, EBAY, ODFL, PPL, HSIC, SMG, BNS, SBLK, BLMN, ROST, FUL, CHTR, CP, BRK.B,

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Artemis Investment Management LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, WEX Inc, AGCO Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Apple Inc, sells Deere, Linde PLC, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Artemis Investment Management LLP owns 244 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 187,935 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 104,243 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,997,557 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.27% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 494,105 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Facebook Inc (FB) - 770,615 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.22 and $230, with an estimated average price of $211.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 569,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 844,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $251.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 384,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,294,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,124,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,324,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2398.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 187,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 341.41%. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $157.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,031,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.141000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,997,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3467.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 104,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 214.83%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,028,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 141.66%. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,018,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Artemis Investment Management LLP sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49.