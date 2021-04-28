Mathes Company, Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Citigroup Inc, Deere, CVS Health Corp

New Purchases: AMAT, XME, COF, OKE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Mathes Company, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Citigroup Inc, Deere, CVS Health Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mathes Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mathes Company, Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 34,503 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,275 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,277 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,560 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 25,420 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 32,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $145.517500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.08%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.103400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.