Mathes Company, Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Citigroup Inc, Deere, CVS Health Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Mathes Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Citigroup Inc, Deere, CVS Health Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mathes Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mathes Company, Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mathes Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mathes+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mathes Company, Inc.
  1. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 34,503 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,275 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,277 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,560 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 25,420 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 32,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $145.517500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.08%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.103400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (CPS.PFD)

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mathes Company, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Mathes Company, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mathes Company, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mathes Company, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mathes Company, Inc. keeps buying
