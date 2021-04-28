Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Nautilus Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Comcast Corp, Stellantis NV

- New Purchases: FISV, FBND, NLS, FCAM, SJM, FB, DELL, FXE, FXF, MO, CVX, CEF, EFA, FXB, HMC, FXC, DISH, UGI, SMID, PSLV, UBS, F,
- Added Positions: GSIE, DGS, NLOK, JNJ, AAPL, IXUS, MSFT, SPY, LH, BP, VZ, LPX, IRM, GOOG, DFS, MAA, PNW, TGT, NWS, MATX, JPST, FMX, COST, BAC, MNR, KIM, RTX, LXFR, JPM, GM, GOOGL, MAR, BSM, VHT, STWD, BCC, SKX, PCH, DIS, GS, CSCO, PSX, PFE, BA, FDX, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: GBIL, CMCSA, KR, IMKTA, SHV, VOO, SHY, VGT, VNQ, PPL, PRF, QQQ, EFAV, AMZN, PHYS, RSP, LRCX, GLDM, NSC, VBR, UNP, HBI, MGC, VFH, WWD, VWO, NVS, SCZ, NOC, JBT, VSS, NKE, JWN, BK, BMY, BLL, AMGN, ALB, BSV, TRST, UBA, OTIS, INTC, MMM, ITT, CLAR, ES, HIW, HST, VOE, LMT, UNH, SBUX, SON, SALM, PG, PINS, OSK, MRTN, CIO, CNI, ATCO, AHH, ABBV,
- Sold Out: STLA, UBPPH.PFD, XOM, CIOPA.PFD, VGSH, KO, BUKS,
For the details of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+ellis+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 265,397 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 249,409 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 43,105 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,485 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,145 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $123.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 46,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 40,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.938300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 121,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 92,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $130.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 182,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $22.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 171,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: News Corp (NWS)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Luxfer Holdings PLC by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBPPH.PFD)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.45 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $24.9.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.Sold Out: City Office REIT Inc (CIOPA.PFD)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in City Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $25 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $25.44.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC keeps buying