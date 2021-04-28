Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Nautilus Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Comcast Corp, Stellantis NV

New Purchases: FISV, FBND, NLS, FCAM, SJM, FB, DELL, FXE, FXF, MO, CVX, CEF, EFA, FXB, HMC, FXC, DISH, UGI, SMID, PSLV, UBS, F,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Nautilus Inc, Stellantis NV, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Comcast Corp, Stellantis NV, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 265,397 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 249,409 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 43,105 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,485 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,145 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $123.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 46,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 40,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.938300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 121,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 92,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $130.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 182,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $22.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 171,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Luxfer Holdings PLC by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.45 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in City Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $25 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $25.44.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.