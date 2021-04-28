DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Intel Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Amgen Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Frankfurt, 2M, based Investment company DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells CMS Energy Corp, Amgen Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Ameren Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale. As of 2021Q1, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1336 stocks with a total value of $30.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dekabank+deutsche+girozentrale/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,517,053 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47% Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,530,148 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,078,014 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 381,428 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 239,365 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Suzano SA. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $20.8 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 176,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Intel Corp by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,757,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 89.43%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $236.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 962,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,844,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 100.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,106,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 131.37%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,454,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,176,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.