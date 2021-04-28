DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Intel Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Amgen Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: WRI, SUZ, DNMR, MASS, PFSI, LOPE, MAN, SLM, CHCT, AVYA, TPH, SNDR, HGV, NTNX, SMPL, HRI, PSTG, CC, MCRB, EVH, FIVN, MMI, CWEN.A, AHH, APAM, RP, SDGR, ABNB, OZON, ACTC, PLTR, U, OM, RKT, LI, ACCD, ACI, ZUO, BRBR, PING, HCAT, CHNG, PSN, SCPL, BE, PRSP, INSP, NVT, EQT, MTW, LPX, NSIT, ITT, HAIN, GVA, GGG, RHP, TGNA, CLGX, MRTN, EPR, EPC, ATGE, CREE, CBB, XEC, CX, CBT, CEO, AXS, EVR, KOS, VNET, ATRO, H, MYRG, DAN, HI, EURN, TDC, EXLS, YELP, DK, WSO, SCI, RDN, QDEL, PENN, PSB, NUS, MSEX,
- Added Positions: INTC, JNJ, CRM, MSFT, C, AMZN, MU, MDT, FDX, UBER, DB, NEM, JPM, ADI, ADSK, ES, AAPL, CSCO, CL, PH, QCOM, HD, ROST, AVGO, BNTX, WFC, FB, CME, DUK, LVS, BKNG, ABBV, ADBE, BIDU, ITW, UBS, ACN, AKAM, HON, JCI, PG, DGX, V, TSLA, NOW, ZM, CVS, CAG, GIS, IFF, MCK, PFE, TROW, CARR, BLK, CLX, EMR, GPN, HSY, KR, MRK, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, RY, TD, UPS, UNH, DG, SNOW, ALL, BDX, BBY, WPM, SYK, TMO, VRTX, TEL, ENPH, BABA, TWLO, XPEV, BLDP, CMI, DHR, MNST, K, KMB, LOW, MAS, MPWR, REGN, ROK, TXN, UNP, MA, MELI, JD, PYPL, AQUA, ESTC, MMM, ABT, ATVI, ALXN, AVB, BMO, BAX, BMY, CNC, COST, DPZ, EL, FISV, FLEX, F, GE, IBM, LRCX, OTEX, SPXC, TJX, TRP, VFC, GWW, WMT, TMUS, AQN, HTHT, ZTS, ICLR, GOOG, QSR, DOCU, MRNA, TME, ALC, AVTR, BSY, ARRY, AOS, ALGN, MO, AMED, UHAL, AMT, ABC, AME, ANSS, AIRC, AZN, TFC, BCE, BAC, BRK.B, CPB, CM, CE, CCEP, COP, STZ, TCOM, DVA, DLR, DRE, ETN, ENB, EQR, XOM, FICO, FRT, GRMN, HDB, PEAK, WELL, HR, HIW, HST, IDXX, TT, INTU, SJM, KBH, LH, SPGI, MTH, MTD, MAA, MBT, NRG, PCAR, PAAS, PAYX, PRGS, PGR, PSA, RS, RMD, RHI, RCI, STX, SGEN, SLGN, SWK, SBUX, SUI, SYY, TOL, VTR, VNO, DIS, WERN, WST, WDC, WSM, CMG, FTS, MDGL, JAZZ, BX, LRN, MRTX, FAF, CBOE, XYL, RPAI, PNR, YY, DOC, SFM, MUSA, CNHI, TWTR, ATHM, TWOU, CTLT, SYF, SEDG, VIRT, SHOP, TDOC, RUN, AGR, FTV, CRSP, YUMC, SNAP, CVNA, VICI, HUYA, AVRO, PDD, CTVA, GSX, GFL, OTIS, DKNG, JOBS, ACAD, CB, AES, AGCO, SRPT, ABMD, AAP, Y, LNT, ALNY, HES, AFG, AIG, APH, IVZ, NLY, AON, ACGL, ADM, ARW, AJG, AIZ, AZO, ALV, AVT, BHP, BLL, BBD, ITUB, BNS, BIO, BMRN, BA, BWA, SAM, BXP, BSX, BF.B, BLDR, CAE, VIAC, CF, GIB, CHRW, COG, CDNS, CPT, CCJ, COF, KMX, CSL, CCL, CAT, SCHW, CHKP, LNG, CHD, CI, CINF, CTXS, NNN, CPRT, INGR, GLW, CUZ, CCI, DHI, XRAY, DRI, SITC, DVN, DXCM, DLTR, DCI, DOV, EWBC, EMN, EIX, EQIX, ERIE, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FAST, FHI, FNF, FE, FLO, FCX, IT, GNTX, GPC, GIL, GPK, HRB, EQC, THG, HAS, EHC, HLF, HXL, HRC, HRL, HUBB, HBAN, IBN, IEX, ILMN, IMO, INCY, INFY, INSM, ICE, IPG, IONS, JKHY, JLL, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KRC, KGC, KNX, LHCG, LTC, LSTR, LEN, LYV, MTB, MDU, MTG, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MRVL, MKC, MCD, MPW, MRCY, MOH, MCO, MORN, NICE, NATI, NAV, NTES, NTAP, NBIX, NYCB, NWL, NI, NDSN, NSC, NTRS, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OHI, OKE, OTTR, OSTK, PNC, PNM, PPG, PPL, BRFS, PKI, PSMT, PHM, RPM, RJF, O, REG, RF, RNR, BB, WRK, ROL, RCL, POOL, SANM, SMG, SEE, SRE, SHW, SSRM, SWKS, SNA, SON, SCCO, TRV, SMP, STT, STLD, STE, STKL, SU, NLOK, SNPS, TTWO, TDY, TEVA, TSCO, TYL, CUBE, UDR, MTN, VMI, VMC, WRB, WCN, WAT, EVRG, WY, WHR, WEC, WYNN, XRX, AUY, YUM, ZBH, HEI.A, NEO, CROX, TDG, GTLS, AWI, DEI, OC, LBTYK, MLCO, BR, DAL, ACM, PODD, MASI, VMW, AWK, ULTA, ICL, BTG, KDP, AGNC, ERII, DISCK, RGA, FTNT, LEA, CVE, DQ, SSNC, PRI, LYB, TAL, NOAH, BAH, FLT, KMI, APO, MOS, MPC, ZG, VER, GWRE, EPAM, ALSN, VIPS, RXN, SPLK, HTA, FANG, ALEX, CONE, BFAM, HASI, VOYA, IQV, BLUE, AGIO, AMH, FEYE, SAIC, RNG, BURL, ESRT, QTS, TRMD, GLPI, WIX, CHGG, ARMK, ALLY, OGS, RVNC, QURE, CGC, WB, NAVI, ZEN, CTRE, ANET, GLOB, SAGE, ADVM, CFG, CYBR, CZR, W, HUBS, LBRDA, CHRS, LBRDK, MOMO, QRVO, ASND, RCKT, DEA, GDDY, KRNT, BPMC, BZUN, BKI, APLE, FSV, BLD, LITE, Z, HPE, MIME, TEAM, HCM, LSXMK, NTLA, TPIC, TTD, COUP, VST, ZTO, GDS, LW, ATH, OKTA, IR, ATUS, BKR, ZLAB, KRYS, ROKU, COLD, ZS, DBX, BILI, IQ, CDAY, TBIO, ALLK, ELAN, ARVN, ALLO, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, NGM, TW, TPTX, CRWD, WORK, BBIO, DOYU, DT, NET, DDOG, PTON, PGNY, BEAM, PPD, KC, RPRX, RLAY, MEG, BEPC, BEKE, CVAC, CRSR, VNT, LU, SHC, TPGY, AIV, CERT,
- Reduced Positions: CMS, AMGN, NVDA, AEE, FIS, CVX, T, AEP, CMCSA, LLY, GOLD, GOOGL, D, ISRG, GILD, LFUS, MMC, MLM, PTC, ROP, PSX, KEYS, MFC, QGEN, TGT, URI, DFS, JMIA, APD, ECL, VTRS, FRC, PLD, ADP, CBSH, NEE, LHX, HOLX, IP, ORA, PLUG, PEG, SLF, USB, XLNX, CHTR, PANW, WDAY, ACC, WTRG, ATO, CSGP, TPR, KO, KOF, CMA, DISCA, EW, EA, ESS, GS, HIG, HEI, HPQ, HUM, LNC, MGA, MHK, TAP, MS, NDAQ, NKE, NOC, OMC, PDCE, RSG, SO, LUV, TU, TTEK, TSN, UNM, VLO, VRSN, VZ, WBA, WM, XEL, ZBRA, TECK, WU, MSCI, PM, HCA, MTSI, GWPH, PAYC, PRAH, CABO, INVH, GOOS, SE, EQH, NIO, GH, AMWL, AFL, A, ADC, DOX, AXP, AMP, AU, ARWR, BCRX, BHC, BRO, BC, BG, CACI, CBRE, CNI, CNQ, CP, CAH, CASY, CNP, CIEN, CTAS, CRUS, VALE, DXC, ED, COO, CVA, BAP, CCK, CW, DAR, DECK, DLB, DD, EGP, DISH, EME, OVV, ETR, EFX, ELS, RE, EXC, FFIV, FMC, FCN, FDS, FITB, FR, FLS, FL, BEN, FRO, GD, GGB, GFI, HAL, HSIC, HFC, MTCH, INFO, IDA, IRM, JBHT, JCOM, JW.A, KIM, KB, MDLZ, LKQ, LII, LOGI, MSM, MMS, MET, MCHP, MSA, NCR, NVR, NHI, ORLY, ON, PCG, PBCT, PRGO, PNW, PXD, RL, PKX, NTR, PFG, PWR, RBA, SEIC, SINA, SIVB, XPO, SJR, SPG, SIRI, LSI, TSM, AXON, TFX, TER, TRI, THO, TR, GL, TREX, TRMB, UGI, UNF, UNFI, OLED, UHS, VAR, VSH, WPC, WAB, WTS, ANTM, WMB, WLTW, ZION, L, HBI, EDU, LDOS, CLR, LULU, FNV, CIXX, FTI, KL, ABST, VRSK, GNRC, ST, JKS, COR, GM, SBRA, NLSN, HII, HZNP, FBHS, ZNGA, BERY, PTCT, NWSA, REXR, OMF, ALLE, HLT, PCTY, TMX, NEP, FWONK, WMS, AXTA, STOR, ETSY, TRU, KHC, RACE, WSC, BGNE, LSXMA, HWM, RDFN, SPOT, EAF, AVLR, EPRT, YETI, FOX, DOW, PINS, CHWY, IAC,
- Sold Out: COHR, STLA, CSIQ, AMAL, CHPT, AMCX, QRTEA, WAL, TIF, TECH, EIDX, SBNY, PLAN, FSLY, MTZ, PINC, KSS, ECOM, HPP, RIDE, PE, CDK, FIT, NK, MGP, AMBA, ACIA, CSTE, BHF, CRON, JBGS, TFII, BJ, PAE, AMCI, VIE, OCFT, ROCH, DNB, VITL, CNXC, AI, SJI, APA, AN, OZK, BLKB, SBS, CNO, CR, MKSI, OSK, PDLI, PII, RYN, RGLD, SSD, WPX, STRA, SNX, TARO, UFPI, EBS, TTGT, CXO, VRTU, CVI, CIM, TNET, AMG, TRNO, KKR,
These are the top 5 holdings of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,517,053 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,530,148 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,078,014 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 381,428 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 239,365 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Suzano SA. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $20.8 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 176,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLM)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Intel Corp by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,757,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 89.43%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $236.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 962,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,844,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 100.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,106,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 131.37%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,454,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,176,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82.Sold Out: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.
