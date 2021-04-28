Logo
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Intel Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Amgen Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Frankfurt, 2M, based Investment company DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce.com Inc, Citigroup Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells CMS Energy Corp, Amgen Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Ameren Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale. As of 2021Q1, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1336 stocks with a total value of $30.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dekabank+deutsche+girozentrale/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,517,053 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
  2. Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,530,148 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,078,014 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 381,428 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 239,365 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
New Purchase: Suzano SA (SUZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Suzano SA. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $20.8 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 176,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Intel Corp by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,757,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 89.43%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $236.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 962,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,844,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 100.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,106,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 131.37%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,454,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,176,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82.

Sold Out: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89.

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale.

insider

