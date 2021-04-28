DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, BP PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Lamar Advertising Co

- New Purchases: DLR, WPF, MSOS, GTLS, VFF, PPLT, WPRT, KLAC, SCHR, RPV, BHP, AMTX, EBAY, IWN, JKH, RF, AVAN, USFR, VGSH, VYMI, XHB, IPOE, IUSB, GNOG, AAXJ, TSHA, DES, DFNL, EFV, GOVT, MRNA, IAT, ICLN, IEZ, IJJ, CRBP, IYE, JKI, KRE, SCHD, VFH, VNLA, XLC, MXIM, RGR, SPG, PLX, OKE, ON, JWN, NOK, VTRS, URI, MGM, JBHT, HPQ, HSIC, HOG, DSX, BPT, TBIO, ZBH, RFI, IAF, UUUU, TFII, DISCK, NBB, LYB, BKU, ALSN, MBII, AAL, PFGC, SPOT, BILI,
- Added Positions: SHW, BP, UNH, FB, AQUA, WBA, KO, STZ, BABA, CNNE, SCHO, ORLY, MELI, AMZN, AON, TFC, VCSH, AMT, MU, MKL, MSFT, DAL, SLG, BSV, OMF, BKI, IGIB, MMM, DHI, FDX, LHX, VRTX, BUD, JKK, AMGN, BA, COG, LUMN, FIS, COP, EOG, IFF, MRVL, OHI, RDS.A, TGT, UVV, WMB, FSLR, KMI, ABBV, CGC, BTAI, OSW, CHWY, CARR, DGRO, EZM, IEFA, IYF, SCHM, SLV, SLY, VCIT, VIG, VOO, VTV, AES, ATVI, AFL, MO, AEP, AME, ADI, NLY, ARCC, ARCB, BAC, BK, CM, CSL, CHD, CSCO, CLX, CL, INGR, GLW, CMI, DLTR, DUK, EMN, LLY, EL, FDS, F, GILD, GS, HSY, HBAN, IBM, TT, ICE, IONS, JKHY, J, LH, LRCX, LNC, MAR, MCK, MCY, TIGO, MSON, NKTR, DS, SEEL, NOC, NVS, NUE, ORCL, PTC, PSEC, PRU, PWR, RIO, RY, SUI, TEVA, TXN, TMO, TOT, TSCO, TG, TREX, AUB, X, VFC, VLO, VOD, WMT, WEC, YUM, CBIO, CEF, NUV, JPS, NAD, CSQ, LBTYK, MLCO, MAG, GAIN, PSF, LDP, RH, BIT, FPF, EIGR, SABR, EVFM, BLPH, SEDG, LILAK, KHC, LOB, SQ, LSXMA, LSXMK, KNSL, SWCH, DOCU, ELAN, CYCN, DOW, PINS, BIPC, FBRX, BEPC, PLTR, AOM, BIL, BIV, BND, BNDX, DVY, DWLD, DWM, EEM, EFG, ESGU, EWN, EWT, EWY, FPE, FTSL, FTSM, GDX, GLD, GSY, GVI, HYG, HYLB, IEMG, IJH, IJR, ITM, IWP, IWR, IYK, IYR, IYT, IYY, JKE, JPST, MUNI, OUSA, PFF, SCHF, SHM, SHV, SHY, SMB, SOXX, SPY, STIP, TFI, TIP, VB, VBK, VGT, VHT, VIS, VO, VOT, VSS, VTEB, XLK, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, BDX, LAMR, VZ, ATUS, LBRDK, WPC, FNF, DEO, JPM, WPF.U, CMCSA, CCL, BRK.B, DE, DIS, BSCL, IGSB, SCHW, ILMN, TMUS, LYV, CFX, DKNG, KMX, FLT, COF, MCRI, TTWO, FSM, HLT, ETSY, AAPL, FLOT, ALB, LMT, ADBE, CAT, HD, MDLZ, MDT, SONY, UPS, WSO, AVGO, TSLA, XYL, RUN, MTUM, MUB, QQQ, T, BLK, BTI, BG, CBRL, VIAC, CAG, CCI, ECL, ENB, NEE, GD, BPYU, INTC, LOW, PRAA, SAFT, USB, WM, TOWN, MA, TEL, PM, KDP, MPC, QIWI, GLPI, GOOG, HQY, KEYS, PYPL, ARKW, IVV, IVW, RSP, SDY, SUB, VDC, VWO, VXUS, EGHT, CB, ALL, AXP, ATR, WTRG, AZN, ADP, BCE, BAX, BSX, BF.B, CFFI, CMS, CSX, CI, C, CBSH, NNN, ED, COST, DXCM, DOV, DD, ETN, EW, EA, EMR, ENTG, XOM, FISV, FCX, GE, GIS, GPC, GLAD, GSK, GT, HR, MLHR, HRL, ITW, IP, SJM, KMB, KR, SR, LVS, LEG, MTB, MKSI, SPGI, MAA, MSI, NVDA, NVR, NFLX, NEU, OMC, PNC, PPL, PH, PAYX, PENN, PBCT, PFE, NTR, LIN, BKNG, PG, PSA, O, RSG, RCL, SEIC, CRM, SGMO, SNY, SLB, SIRI, LUV, TRV, SWK, SPWR, SYY, TROW, SKT, TFX, TU, TD, TRP, UL, UDR, RTX, GWW, WW, ANTM, WY, WSM, XEL, RMT, DNP, MCI, NPV, DMF, NEA, GDV, UTF, HBI, ESXB, PTMN, BBDC, BX, LULU, AWK, DG, CHTR, PHYS, KKR, HII, MOS, FBHS, ISD, ENPH, PSX, JRI, PDI, PANW, ZTS, RNG, BURL, TWTR, QTNT, LTRPA, W, SHAK, BLD, OLLI, PLNT, PSTG, NTLA, FTV, TWLO, IR, UTZ, CTVA, ONEM, AGG, AMLP, ARKG, ARKK, BKLN, BSCM, CACG, DBC, DGS, DIA, DLS, EES, EMB, FV, GDXJ, HEDJ, IDV, IEF, IEI, IJT, IWB, IWM, IWS, IYC, IYH, IYW, IYZ, LMBS, LQD, MBB, MINT, NEAR, PZA, RODM, RPG, SCZ, SPLV, TOTL, VBR, VEA, VEU, VGK, VNQ, VOE, VTI, VUG, VYM, XLE, XLF, XLG, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: IBB, CZR, BLDR, CNX, VNET, DHIL, IHI, ACV, NCLH, CBOE, VIA, AKAM, BE, GAN, ENZL, MKTX, FDN, SLVP, SLQD, QTEC, K, CUE, XSW, XMMO, TTD, TLT, FUV, CEIX, PGX, ZM, CRWD, PTON, CHPM, JNK, IGV, HYS, ESGE, MDC, IVZ, BIDU, BLDP, BMRN, CP, CINF, DHT, EV, AAIC, GPN, HAL, HAS, GOGL, SPWH, MEIP, NWL, ODFL, PKG, PGR, RGLD, SBGI, TSM, MPV, NIE, BPY, GWPH,
These are the top 5 holdings of DAVENPORT & Co LLC
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,248,947 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 287,375 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,197,229 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 933,148 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,294,187 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 402,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,820,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 370,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39. The stock is now traded at around $160.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Village Farms International Inc (VFF)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Village Farms International Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.439900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 728,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $113.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 69,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 199.70%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $270.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,710,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 5065.82%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,924,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 559.39%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $395.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 183,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 639.07%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 228,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 268.50%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,974,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 1954.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,009,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Sold Out: Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $141.51 and $175, with an estimated average price of $153.72.
