DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, BP PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Lamar Advertising Co

Richmond, VA, based Investment company DAVENPORT & Co LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, BP PLC, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, sells PepsiCo Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Lamar Advertising Co, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAVENPORT & Co LLC. As of 2021Q1, DAVENPORT & Co LLC owns 763 stocks with a total value of $10.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,248,947 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Markel Corp (MKL) - 287,375 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,197,229 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 933,148 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,294,187 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 402,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,820,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 370,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39. The stock is now traded at around $160.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Village Farms International Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.439900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 728,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $113.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 69,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 199.70%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $270.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,710,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 5065.82%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,924,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 559.39%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $395.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 183,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 639.07%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 228,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 268.50%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,974,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 1954.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,009,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $141.51 and $175, with an estimated average price of $153.72.