Perkins Capital Management Inc Buys Streamline Health Solutions Inc, Digi International Inc, QuickLogic Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Vericel Corp, BioTelemetry Inc

- New Purchases: QUIK, XLNX, PERI, CEMI, IFF, SRGA, PRTK, ANIP, IMBI, FBIO, CFMS, MYGN, POWW,
- Added Positions: STRM, DGII, ZIXI, XGN, OOMA, ISR, SONM, FLDM, QUMU, RMTI, CSLT, BIOL, CTEK, CTLP, ATRS, FPAY, ASUR, OPCH, ITMR, SHSP, GIS, NMTR, PRFT, DYAI, T, GILD, ABBV, AIRG, ATHX, AMRN,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, VCEL, NEO, OPRX, INUV, BLFS, AKTS, AVGR, NTRA, PFIE, ATRC, CDNA, PROG, CSTL, TCMD, VTRS, CSII, TGT, SENS, IRIX, LMAT, PFE, CVS, ASPU, VRAY, SRTS, INTZ,
- Sold Out: BEAT, SOLO, QKL1, CXDO, HEPA, TEVA, ZAGG, TELA, VVOS,
- Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 155,107 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.7%
- NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 160,800 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
- CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 106,142 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Veracyte Inc (VCYT) - 126,480 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 63,950 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in QuickLogic Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 233,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)
Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI)
Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $5.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 289,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA)
Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Streamline Health Solutions Inc (STRM)
Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Streamline Health Solutions Inc by 226.57%. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.91. The stock is now traded at around $2.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,978,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Digi International Inc (DGII)
Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Digi International Inc by 516.83%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 128,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zix Corp (ZIXI)
Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Zix Corp by 334.91%. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 232,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exagen Inc (XGN)
Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Exagen Inc by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 203,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ooma Inc (OOMA)
Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ooma Inc by 116.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 119,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Isoray Inc (ISR)
Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Isoray Inc by 179.80%. The purchase prices were between $0.53 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $1.51. The stock is now traded at around $0.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,399,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Ltd (SOLO)
Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $6.81.Sold Out: QuickLogic Corp (QKL1)
Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in QuickLogic Corp. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $8.05, with an estimated average price of $4.9.Sold Out: Crexendo Inc (CXDO)
Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Crexendo Inc. The sale prices were between $5.73 and $7.42, with an estimated average price of $6.63.Sold Out: Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA)
Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.77 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.2.Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46.
