Perkins Capital Management Inc Buys Streamline Health Solutions Inc, Digi International Inc, QuickLogic Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Vericel Corp, BioTelemetry Inc

Wayzata, MN, based Investment company Perkins Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Streamline Health Solutions Inc, Digi International Inc, QuickLogic Corp, Zix Corp, Xilinx Inc, sells Magnite Inc, Vericel Corp, BioTelemetry Inc, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp, OptimizeRx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 155,107 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.7% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 160,800 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28% CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 106,142 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Veracyte Inc (VCYT) - 126,480 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 63,950 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in QuickLogic Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 233,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $132.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $5.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 289,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Streamline Health Solutions Inc by 226.57%. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.91. The stock is now traded at around $2.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,978,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Digi International Inc by 516.83%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 128,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Zix Corp by 334.91%. The purchase prices were between $6.97 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 232,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Exagen Inc by 53.78%. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 203,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ooma Inc by 116.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 119,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Isoray Inc by 179.80%. The purchase prices were between $0.53 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $1.51. The stock is now traded at around $0.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,399,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $6.81.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in QuickLogic Corp. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $8.05, with an estimated average price of $4.9.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Crexendo Inc. The sale prices were between $5.73 and $7.42, with an estimated average price of $6.63.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.77 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.2.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46.