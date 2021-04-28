WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Westerly, RI, based Investment company WASHINGTON TRUST Co Current Portfolio ) buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WASHINGTON TRUST Co. As of 2021Q1, WASHINGTON TRUST Co owns 997 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,180,700 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,556 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 400,752 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% Visa Inc (V) - 444,588 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 355,935 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 225,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $265.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 281,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $490.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 163.11%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 77,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 111,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 68.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.871700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 80,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.2.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.