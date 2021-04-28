Logo
WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Apr 28, 2021
Westerly, RI, based Investment company WASHINGTON TRUST Co (Current Portfolio) buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WASHINGTON TRUST Co. As of 2021Q1, WASHINGTON TRUST Co owns 997 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WASHINGTON TRUST Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON TRUST Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,180,700 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,556 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 400,752 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 444,588 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 355,935 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 225,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $265.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 281,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $490.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 163.11%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 77,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 111,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 68.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.871700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 80,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IFGL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.2.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of WASHINGTON TRUST Co. Also check out:

1. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WASHINGTON TRUST Co keeps buying
