WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: TMX, SJM, TSCO, TTOO, STPK, XLRE, SPTM, PSK, CWB, SNOW, TTD, SHOP, SE, SBH, RY, QS, PTC, PLUG, PSXP, VOE, DGS, DNL, DFE, WDC, WBT, VXF, VMBS, VT, SRVR, VBR, MOAT, HYD, ITM, UIHC, NWG, WD5A, RIG, SCHF, ETJ, DIN, FANG, DMTK, CRWD, CMC, CCMP, CLVT, CHGG, FAN, BPY, BE, IXUS, IGM, BBBY, BLDP, AVT, AVLR, HMCOU, NTR, NOV, NI, LKQ, KFY, ICLN, TAN, IFF, ACAD, HUSA, HRC, THQ, FCEL, FEP, FXL, FXH, FXO,
- Added Positions: IWR, TFC, REGN, MDY, VEU, AMT, IWM, HYG, APD, GVI, SCHP, RTX, IEFA, J, PEP, SPGI, VTEB, BAC, IJR, IEMG, BKNG, D, MMC, SPLK, AMCR, FIS, GMED, KAR, MDLZ, PFE, PG, SYK, VCSH, VIAC, WM, ARE, AMGN, ADP, STIP, BR, BAM, BEP, CB, CSCO, CLX, CMCSA, COST, EQIX, HIG, OEF, LMT, MS, NKE, PNC, QCOM, RMD, CRM, UNP, VTI, VTIP, VYM, VZ, WMT, ATVI, AMD, A, ALL, AXP, AIG, AEP, AWK, AMP, APH, TEAM, AZO, BYND, BIIB, BHVN, IJH, IGSB, BX, BP, BIP, BIPC, BEPC, COF, CSWC, CRS, CRNT, CRL, CHKP, CTXS, CL, ED, CUZ, CR, CRSP, CSWI, CSX, CMI, DECK, DLR, DPZ, DKNG, DUK, ECL, EIX, EA, ENB, ET, WTRG, EXC, FDN, FISV, F, GCP, GM, G, GS, GWRE, HAS, H, IDA, INGR, IOSP, IP, RSP, INVH, IVV, LQD, IBB, SHV, IAU, EEM, IWD, IWF, MUB, KNX, KTB, LHX, LEN, LYV, MFC, DOOR, MA, MDU, MD, MET, MSI, NBIX, NIO, NOK, NOMD, OTIS, PZZA, ZTS, PPL, PHM, HACK, O, RBC, RLJ, RHI, SBAC, XLU, XLE, XLV, XLC, SWK, GLDM, TPR, TEL, TXT, TMUS, TRMB, TWLO, TYL, UL, JETS, VEA, VO, VB, VCIT, VBK, VRTX, VFC, VTRS, WFC, WELL, WAB, WTFC, WDAY, WPC, XYL, YUMC,
- Reduced Positions: T, PYPL, AAPL, VAR, TMO, EL, ZBRA, GOOGL, CTSH, V, BABA, APTV, IWB, XOM, MSFT, VWO, WSO, ACN, AKAM, EFA, VLUE, BLK, BMY, AVGO, DE, ES, GE, HEI.A, IAA, ITW, INTC, IBM, MTUM, TIP, KSU, KLAC, MCD, NEE, NVDA, PEG, XLP, OLED, MTN, VRSK, MMM, AIR, ABB, PPLT, ACM, AFL, ALB, ALGN, AB, MO, AFG, ACC, ANTM, AZN, BGS, BIDU, BLL, SAN, BKU, BAX, BDC, BHP, BK, IWV, EFG, BA, BHF, BF.B, BC, CPT, CAH, CARR, CBRE, CVX, CHD, XEC, CME, KO, CMA, CVLT, COP, CTB, CTVA, CACC, CRTO, CUBE, CW, DAN, DOW, DRQ, DD, EVN, VMW, EMR, ENPH, EPD, EOG, RE, FMB, FL, FCX, GPS, GATX, GD, GPN, GT, GPK, HAIN, HBI, THG, MLHR, HPE, HI, HGV, HFC, HOLX, HMHC, QQQ, PGF, URTH, ILF, USMV, AMJ, JMIA, KAMN, KBH, KMT, EQNR, OEC, KHC, KLIC, LH, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, LTHM, LOW, MMP, MLM, MRVL, MXL, MGP, MCHP, MAA, MTX, MC, MRC, MSCI, NCR, NFLX, NTCT, NVS, NVT, OXY, OMC, OMF, OKE, ORCL, PLTR, PAYX, PTON, PNR, PBCT, PSX, DOC, PGR, RL, RS, RELX, QSR, ROK, RDS.A, SNY, SLB, SEE, XLK, SIGI, SVC, SHW, SKX, SKYW, SNA, SO, SWX, SLY, XSD, JNK, STWD, STT, STL, SHOO, SF, SMFG, SLF, SU, SIVB, SNV, TMHC, TSLA, TCBI, TXN, TSE, WLK, TUP, UMPQ, UAL, URI, VNQ, VGT, VPL, VSH, VOYA, VMC, WAT, WY, WSM, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, ZION,
- Sold Out: QUAL, IFGL, CHNG, STLA, QEP, RP, BLUE, ESNT, NAVI, ENR, USFD, CLDR, AFIN, MFGP, COLD, PRSP, WORK, WFCPL.PFD, NET, NTCO, IPOC, EPP, EWA, FIHD, IGV, MJ, TECL, TQQQ, VGK, PNM, ARW, ASB, BKH, CNQ, LUMN, CHL, DXC, PRMW, ENS, EPC, IPG, MIDD, MOH, NEM, ALXN, STX, SIRI, NS, VNO, GRA, WMB, HEES, HIX, EIM, HTGC, BACPL.PFD, FNV,
These are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON TRUST Co
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,180,700 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,556 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 400,752 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
- Visa Inc (V) - 444,588 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 355,935 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 225,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $265.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 281,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $490.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 163.11%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 77,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 111,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 68.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.871700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 80,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IFGL)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.2.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
WASHINGTON TRUST Co sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63.
