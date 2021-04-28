Logo
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Truist Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Johnson & Johnson, General Dynamics Corp, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Truist Financial Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 155 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,206,784 shares, 23.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 820,294 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 851,902 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 315,139 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 195,724 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.312600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 337,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Financial Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42.

Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
