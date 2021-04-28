Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Truist Financial Corp

- New Purchases: GOVT, VIG, GD, CFR, OMC, HII, ET, C, FFBC, SWKS, LRCX, MHK, WFC, SCZ, LECO, PFG, PNFP, MCHP, CB, KR, CMA, CHRW, BLK, MO, BCS, MUFG, AEZS,
- Added Positions: ITOT, DGRO, MSFT, JNJ, IGRO, MRK, IVV, PFE, AMZN, TXN, GOOG, IJH, MA, D, INTC, CVX, USB, RTX, UPS, BAC, XOM, AAPL, AMGN, DGX, GOOGL, HD, HON, JKHY, MSM, SPY, PEG, NKE, UNH, IJR, FB, TSLA, BMY, V, CSCO, KO, DIS, VZ, TMO, TM, TGT, SBUX, PM, VFC, PYPL, UNP, PEP, MPW, PAYX, ASML, ADSK, AMAT, BA, CSX, CLX, ABC, ORCL, COST, CR, DE, DUK, EMN, GILD, IBM, LOW, MCD, MMM, ACN, HES, APD, ADBE, T, MUB, CMCSA, ABBV, ADP, BP, CMG, GE, ISBC, TSM, MDT, MS, MSI, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, TFC, JPM, BRK.B, ENB, NVS, AVGO, CTAS, INGR, IWV, EMR, EPD, NEE, QCOM, CRM, ESGU, AGG, ALL, ACWV, LLY, CME,
- Sold Out: EEMV, IEMG, ESGD, SUSA, SUSC, DD, AMD, TJX, CERN, UL,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,206,784 shares, 23.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 820,294 shares, 20.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 851,902 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 315,139 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 195,724 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.312600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 337,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Financial Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3.Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42.Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.
