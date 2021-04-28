Delta Asset Management Llc Buys Enbridge Inc, Walmart Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Terminix Global Holdings Inc, PG&E Corp, CoreLogic Inc

- New Purchases: UBER, TMX, INTU, IWB, CNXC, APPN, YETI, CRWD, MSGE, BEPC, DKNG, PLTR, SQ, ABNB, AIV, IXUS, SCHX, VGT, XLC, XLI, SPWR, ADBE, AIRC, BAM, CCI, DVN, LVS, VXRT, NOK, OKTA, TSM, WSO, LULU, BEP, SHOP, TDOC, ASML,
- Added Positions: ENB, WMT, WFC, ABBV, SPGI, SPSB, BMY, ABT, BDX, UPS, T, BK, BAX, NOV, JNJ, IGSB, VZ, WM, ORCL, ACN, RTX, OTIS, QQQ, AMZN, COST, DAL, AAPL, XLK, WSR, FB, DOC, BABA, PYPL, YUMC, AGG, IWM, SCHD, VYM, XLE, GSK, AMD, AMT, BA, CMI, EQIX, F, BPYU, GIS, TSLA, PEAK, JPM, MCD, ORI, CRM, SWKS, SO,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, TFC, INTC, HD, SLB, GOOGL, IUSV, CLGX, CTVA, MRK, UNH, STWD, PM, BX, RDS.B, WBA, GWW, CTT, UMBF, TSN, TSCO, SPH, SBUX, SPG, XPO, LIN, IJR, XLV, XLF, VWO, VEA, SDY, SCZ, IWV, ITA, IJT, KKR, FDM, EEM, AOR, AOM, SNOW, KHC, FPI, NVDA, MPC, KO, GD, FLS, FDS, FLIR, XOM, DUK, DD, DOV, DTE, THG, C, CSCO, CSL, OZK, BP, ADM, MO, ALL, AFL, MDT, PNW, PNC, NI, CB, NICE, VTRS, MPWR, MAA, MET, PII, MKC, MAR, MKL, LMT, MDLZ, KMB, IBM, HAS,
- Sold Out: PCG, SVW, BBDC, TOT, CPG, KDP, TRNO, LPLA, WPX, POST, QLYS, MBUU, ENR, CHX, REZI, ALC, CHNG, AIV, AIV, SCHF, SCHH, XLY, LEG, BHE, CHRW, INGR, FNB, GGG, HWC, IART, JW.A, JNPR, AVT, MAN, TAP, OKE, EQNR, RGR, TROW, TCF, TTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 535,583 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 271,597 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) - 239,987 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 131,245 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 249,888 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $236.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $415.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 75.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 475,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.273100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 193,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 56.70%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 80.30%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $338.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)
Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)
Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98.Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)
Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54.Sold Out: Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)
Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $28.63.Sold Out: (WPX)
Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.
