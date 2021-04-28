Logo
Delta Asset Management Llc Buys Enbridge Inc, Walmart Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Terminix Global Holdings Inc, PG&E Corp, CoreLogic Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Delta Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Enbridge Inc, Walmart Inc, AbbVie Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Oracle Corp, sells Terminix Global Holdings Inc, PG&E Corp, CoreLogic Inc, Schlumberger, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Delta Asset Management Llc owns 581 stocks with a total value of $987 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 535,583 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  2. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 271,597 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
  3. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) - 239,987 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  4. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 131,245 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 249,888 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $236.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $415.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 75.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 475,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.273100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 193,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 56.70%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 80.30%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $338.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Sold Out: Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $28.63.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.



