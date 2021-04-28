Logo
Duncker Streett & Co Inc Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Commerce Bancshares Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Ecolab Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Duncker Streett & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Commerce Bancshares Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Ecolab Inc, Amphenol Corp, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duncker Streett & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Duncker Streett & Co Inc owns 497 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/duncker+streett+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 44,916 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 69,389 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,554 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 30,900 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,510 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
New Purchase: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $206.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Envestnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 511.92%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $611.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 172.41%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $368.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 51.65%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $226.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.482100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 53,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 101,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27.

Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Duncker Streett & Co Inc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC. Also check out:

1. DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUNCKER STREETT & CO INC keeps buying
