James Hambro & Partners Buys Amphenol Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company James Hambro & Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Amphenol Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Coca-Cola Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Comcast Corp, sells Mondelez International Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Union Pacific Corp, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, James Hambro & Partners. As of 2021Q1, James Hambro & Partners owns 94 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of James Hambro & Partners's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/james+hambro+%26+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of James Hambro & Partners
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 666,738 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.00%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 402,688 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 36,732 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 616,519 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 332,931 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TransUnion (TRU)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29. The stock is now traded at around $104.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $284.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $233.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 284.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 572,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 666,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 128.96%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 554,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 389.80%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $871.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 27,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 971,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Aon PLC by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $236.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 104,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of James Hambro & Partners. Also check out:

1. James Hambro & Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. James Hambro & Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. James Hambro & Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that James Hambro & Partners keeps buying
insider

insider