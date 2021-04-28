Logo
Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, sells Apple Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Veritex Holdings Inc, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillcrest+wealth+advisors+-+ny%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 68,947 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.48%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,735 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 222,748 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 53,160 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 65,621 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $185.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 603.17%. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $139.153200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 14,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.21%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 20,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.64%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.041900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 89.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.47 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $29.46.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC. Also check out:

1. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider