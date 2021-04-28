Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

New Purchases: FXI, D, PNC, PFE,

Investment company Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, sells Apple Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Veritex Holdings Inc, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 68,947 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.48% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,735 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 222,748 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 53,160 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 65,621 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $185.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 603.17%. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $139.153200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 14,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.21%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 20,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.64%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.041900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 89.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.47 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $29.46.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21.