CMC Financial Group Buys iShares U.S. Technology ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

- New Purchases: IYW, ARKW, FXN, VEU, KRE, NEA,
- Added Positions: ANGL, BRK.B, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, AAPL, SQM, APH, EL, OLED, WDAY, FICO, INS, VRSK, CNC, RNR, MSFT,
- Sold Out: SMH, DON, PSI, SLYV, JKI,
For the details of CMC Financial Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cmc+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CMC Financial Group
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,464,606 shares, 45.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.31%
- iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 242,376 shares, 20.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 31,877 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,460 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 43,954 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.099300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.8%. The holding were 242,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 31,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 263,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 43,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 40,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
CMC Financial Group added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.159900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.91%. The holding were 1,464,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.97.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8.Sold Out: (JKI)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.8 and $188.32, with an estimated average price of $172.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of CMC Financial Group. Also check out:
1. CMC Financial Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. CMC Financial Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CMC Financial Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CMC Financial Group keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs