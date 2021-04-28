CMC Financial Group Buys iShares U.S. Technology ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

New Purchases: IYW, ARKW, FXN, VEU, KRE, NEA,

Investment company CMC Financial Group Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Technology ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMC Financial Group. As of 2021Q1, CMC Financial Group owns 24 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,464,606 shares, 45.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.31% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 242,376 shares, 20.80% of the total portfolio. New Position ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 31,877 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,460 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 43,954 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.099300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.8%. The holding were 242,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 31,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 263,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 43,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 40,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMC Financial Group added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.159900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.91%. The holding were 1,464,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.97.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.8 and $188.32, with an estimated average price of $172.35.