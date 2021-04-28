Swarthmore Group Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Swarthmore Group Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Swarthmore Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Lam Research Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Roper Technologies Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swarthmore Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Swarthmore Group Inc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swarthmore+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 192,546 shares, 20.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1597.19%
  2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 100,140 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1022.27%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,834 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1162.96%
  4. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 19,588 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 972.73%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,559 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1011.80%
New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 37,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 92,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $357.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 16,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 256,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 41,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1597.19%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.7%. The holding were 192,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1162.96%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $253.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 50,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1022.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 100,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 972.73%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $639.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 19,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1124.50%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $485.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 25,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1011.80%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2370.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 5,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of SWARTHMORE GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. SWARTHMORE GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SWARTHMORE GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SWARTHMORE GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SWARTHMORE GROUP INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider