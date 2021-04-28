Swarthmore Group Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: CAT, DHI, MLM, RF, WFC, XEL, HSY, SCHX, MCD,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Swarthmore Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Lam Research Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Roper Technologies Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swarthmore Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Swarthmore Group Inc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 192,546 shares, 20.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1597.19% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 100,140 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1022.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,834 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1162.96% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 19,588 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 972.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,559 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1011.80%

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 37,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 92,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $357.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 16,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 256,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 41,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1597.19%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.7%. The holding were 192,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1162.96%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $253.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 50,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1022.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 100,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 972.73%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $639.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 19,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1124.50%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $485.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 25,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1011.80%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2370.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 5,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Swarthmore Group Inc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.