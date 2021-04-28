Alpine Investment Management, LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Lennar Corp, Sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, General Motors Co, Magna International Inc

New Purchases: RPV, SMBC,

RPV, SMBC, Added Positions: LBTYK, VOD, LUMN, LEN.B, JNJ, MSFT, FPH, KINS, DELL, VTI, CRK, VTEB,

LBTYK, VOD, LUMN, LEN.B, JNJ, MSFT, FPH, KINS, DELL, VTI, CRK, VTEB, Reduced Positions: AMG, GM, MGA, FLOW, WHR, RFP, JPM, HHC, BSV, GBIL, SCHZ, BCS, JEF, VTV, LILAK,

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Alpine Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Global PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Lennar Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, General Motors Co, Magna International Inc, SPX FLOW Inc, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alpine Investment Management, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,454,904 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% General Motors Co (GM) - 3,083,283 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.01% Magna International Inc (MGA) - 1,915,447 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.88% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 604,170 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 6,034,826 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.08%

Alpine Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 55,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.07 and $41.45, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 6,034,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $58.87 and $82.93, with an estimated average price of $70.16. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 78,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Five Point Holdings LLC by 1094.94%. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.199100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 171,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.95%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.